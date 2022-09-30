The Internet Mocks Elon Musk's Claim About Tesla Cybertruck "Serving Briefly as a Boat"

Ahead of the Tesla AI Day, Elon Musk tried to raise the hype around the Cybertruck, saying that the still-vaporware electric truck would be able to float and even cross the “seas that aren’t too choppy.” That didn’t go lightly with many people, with the San Francisco Bay Ferry among the most acid.
The Cybertruck is probably the most anticipated Tesla model of all time and also the one that caused Elon Musk the most headaches. When Musk tweeted on Thursday that the Cybertruck would be able to float, the Internet filled with memes.
According to Musk, the Cybertruck would be able to “cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy.” He said it “needs to be able” to cross the channel from Starbase to South Padre Island. This is a 1,310 feet (400 meters) strait in south Texas. Crossing it could potentially save a lot of commute time compared to using regular roads.
As you’d imagine, the new claim produced a lot of jaw-bone sprains. People started to recall the many instances when Teslas were so poorly put together that water got inside, even when sprayed at a carwash. This was the equivalent of Musk smashing the window of the Cybertruck on stage, if you will. “Dogg you can’t even make a car trunk rainproof I’m not drowning my family in a coffin from an N64 game,” one Twitter user replied to Musk’s claims.
If you think that was harsh, there’s more. No one understands what Musk meant by “serving briefly as a boat,” but stand-up comedian Blain Capatch believes he knows better. “If you drive your car off a cliff, it serves briefly as a plane,” he tweeted. Even Musk’s most ardent followers started a tropical storm.
After one of them replied to Musk with an enthusiastic “You just took the ferry business in SF out of operation with this announcement,” San Francisco Bay Ferry account started a barrage of sarcastic tweets. It began with a Michael Jordan laughing meme and references to Musk’s claims.
“Announcement: to prepare for the inevitability of the Nintendo 64 floatie truck flotilla rendering us obsolete, we’re adding little wheels to our ferries,” wrote one of the tweets. “Landboat will be able to serve brief as a bus, so it can cross bridges, parking lots and highways that are not too congested.”
The company then invited everyone to take a free ride celebrating California Clean Air Day on October 5. This time it was a tongue-in-cheek line: “Hurry, come ride before the Blade Runner Barge Armada puts us out of operation. Free rides next Wednesday!”
Hopefully, the Cybertruck will start production sometime next year, as it always does, and everyone will just bite their tongue. Or, we will see dozens of Cybersubmarines trying (and failing) to fulfill Elon Musk’s prophecies.
