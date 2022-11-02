This Mid-Engine '67 Ford Mustang With a Crazy Body Kit Is a 2022 SEMA Show Wonder

The 2022 SEMA Show officially kicked off yesterday, giving hundreds of thousands of aftermarket and car customization aficionados the green light to present their contraptions to the world at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year, the Holley booth takes us on a wild ride back to the 60s and 70s with some amazing customized builds.
If you’ve been following our stories, you probably read our piece on a mid-engine 1967 Ford Mustang that started its life as a Bugatti Veyron on a Need For Speed film set. For the last several months, Chris Steinbacher of B is for Build YouTube has taken us on a wild ride transforming this car into the ultimate SEMA show car.
For recap purposes, this wonderous build wasn’t destined for the 2022 SEMA Show. It wasn’t even a ’67 Ford Mustang Fastback during the Need for Speed film shoot but a Bugatti Veyron.
After completing its task at the film set (getting t-boned by a cop car), it ended up being bought by Chris and turned into a mid-engine 1967 Mustang. But that wasn’t enough.
After Chris stumbled on a Mustang Boss 302 rendering done by Karan Adivi, the build took a 360-degree turn, landing a spot at the Holley booth at the 2022 SEMA show.
A lot goes into turning a digital image into a real-life running and turning vehicle. It’s not the easiest of tasks, especially if you rely on a bunch of garage tools.
But Chris did it. And as you read this piece, the digitally designed ’67 Ford Mustang Fastback is sitting pretty at the Holley Booth (22465) in Central Hall.
To be brutally honest, I didn’t think Chris would pull off Karan Adivi’s CGI design. At least not in time for the 2022 SEMA Show. But against all odds, he did. However, the final piece that pulled the look was the wide crazy customized wheels.
We recommend catching a glimpse of that final-preparation action in the video below.
