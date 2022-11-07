2024 BMW M5 Looks Ready to Electrify the Executive Super Sedan Segment

Even if it doesn’t feel outdated yet, the current BMW M5 is already five years old, which is why the M Division has started working on its successor. The all-new model has been spied testing numerous times, with heavy camouflage hiding the updates, only the vinyl stickers have now been virtually removed.
Sugardesign_1 on Instagram stands behind these renderings that try to depict what the 2024 BMW M5 will look like. But are they realistic? Let’s delve into it starting with the front end, which is quite M2-like here. Don’t mind those aggressive creases in the bumper, because they will likely be different on the real car, nor the lines on the hood.
The headlamps seem to stay true to the ones of the upcoming M5, a quick side-by-side comparison reveals, and the grille is somewhat similar. At the back, the digital artist gave it wide LED taillights, joined together by a light strip above the license plate. The ducktail spoiler, rear bumper, and quad exhaust tips stay true to the ones of the real thing, but the diffuser doesn’t.
One thing that the person who made these CGIs did not forget about was the charging port, located on the left front fender, because in case you forgot, the 2024 BMW M5 will pack a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. It is expected to be shared with that of the XM, which uses an electrified twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, backed up by a small battery pack.
The punchy crossover boasts 644 hp (653 ps / 480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just over 4 seconds, and maxes out at 168 mph (270 kph) when ordered with the M Driver’s Pack. Still, it is likely that more powerful versions of the XM will launch, and that might mean that the next M5 will follow in its footsteps. For now, all we can do is wait for the grand premiere, expected to take place sometime next year.
The headlamps seem to stay true to the ones of the upcoming M5, a quick side-by-side comparison reveals, and the grille is somewhat similar. At the back, the digital artist gave it wide LED taillights, joined together by a light strip above the license plate. The ducktail spoiler, rear bumper, and quad exhaust tips stay true to the ones of the real thing, but the diffuser doesn’t.
One thing that the person who made these CGIs did not forget about was the charging port, located on the left front fender, because in case you forgot, the 2024 BMW M5 will pack a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. It is expected to be shared with that of the XM, which uses an electrified twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, backed up by a small battery pack.
The punchy crossover boasts 644 hp (653 ps / 480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just over 4 seconds, and maxes out at 168 mph (270 kph) when ordered with the M Driver’s Pack. Still, it is likely that more powerful versions of the XM will launch, and that might mean that the next M5 will follow in its footsteps. For now, all we can do is wait for the grand premiere, expected to take place sometime next year.