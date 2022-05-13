Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spied Looking Like an All-Road Warrior, Due Later This Year

Lamborghini has confirmed that 2022 will be their final year of non-electrified model launches, and since the upcoming Huracan Sterrato (or is that the JV Stradale?) doesn’t feature any electrification, it is due in just a few months.
Before officially lifting the curtain for it, causing a splash among enthusiasts and customers alike, Lamborghini continues the testing and fine-tuning phase of the all-road supercar. The latest spy shots show a few novelties compared to our previous sighting, when we saw it playing in the snow, and they were taken in Germany.
So, what exactly is new? Well, that big roof scoop feeding air to the engine for one. The wheels are new too, and the prototype didn’t feature any visible sensors. The light bar that used to be attached to its nose is also gone, and so are the roof rails. The tester wears minimal camouflage on its body that has more inches under its belly than any other Huracan, and this is the defining feature that will position it against the likes of its cousin from Porsche, the 911 Safari/Dakar.
When they spotted another prototype testing in the cold earlier this year, our spy photographers said that it sounded like an STO. We’ll take that claim with the proverbial pinch of salt, because it is probably impossible to differentiate its tone from other Huracans. Nonetheless, if it actually builds on the STO, then expect 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque from its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine.
The STO uses a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and has rear-wheel drive, but the Sterrato/JV Stradale will feature all-wheel drive. In all likelihood, it will need a little over 3.0 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and might top out at around 190 mph (305 kph), considering that the STO can keep pushing up to 193 mph (310 kph).
