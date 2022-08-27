New Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Flaunts Bridgestone Dueler A/T Tires

Lamborghini offers the Huracan STO with two choices of Bridgestone tires: one for the road and the other for tracking. The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese and the Japanese tire manufacturer came together again for the Tecnica that slots right under the Super Trofeo Omologato.
Bridgestone will supply the Italian automaker with tires once again for the Sterrato, which proudly flaunts Dueler A/T rubber boots in these spy photos. Unfortunately, the dimensions aren’t known for the time being.
Pictured in black with German plates, the near-production supercar also features 15-spoke wheels and black-painted brake calipers, along with a few stylistic updates that are fully aligned with the all-road supercar’s ethos.
The most obvious change is the roof-mounted intake. Back in July 2022, a heavily camouflaged prototype of the Sterrato was fitted with roof rails and production-spec wheels featuring a five-spoke motif. That design is directly inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Concept from June 2019.
According to the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker, the concept’s ground clearance is 47 millimeters higher than the Huracan’s ground clearance. The front approach angle is better by 1 percent, and the departure angle is better by 6.5 percent. Lamborghini also increased the wheel track by 30 millimeters up front and out back, added some tasteful cladding, and fitted underbody protection for extra peace of mind. The rear aerodynamic diffuser doubles as a skid plate. Aluminum-reinforced side skirts and aluminum reinforcements for the front frame also need to be highlighted.
Stone-deflecting protection around the 5.2-liter V10 engine, intakes, and mud guards is featured as well. Three years ago, the Raging Bull waxed lyrical about the off-road light package, but the roof-mounted light bar won’t make it into series production. On the upside, the bumper-mounted light bar will.
Most likely the final combustion-only Huracan, the Sterrato is expected to mirror the Evo’s 631 horsepower and 443 pound-foot (600 Nm) of twist. Rumor has it that Lamborghini will limit production to anything between 500 and 1,000 units, most likely priced way higher than the Huracan Evo.
