2023 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All-Road Supercar Caught Testing at the Factory

First caught on camera in January 2022, the Huracan Sterrato is edging closer to series-production reality. The latest sighting comes from carparazzo Varryx, who stalked the all-road supercar coming out of the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based production facility via the southern gate.
This prototype immediately stands out by means of predominantly orange camouflage and yellow-painted brake calipers. Black-painted wheels that feature a similar design to the Huracan Sterrato Concept from June 2019 also need to be mentioned, along with a roof-mounted air scoop, roof rails, lots of cladding around the wheel arches, and slightly wider side skirts.
Zooming in reveals a higher ground clearance than you’d expect from a Huracan. The under-bumper details and vented engine cover are proprietary to the Sterrato, which is expected to feature all-terrain rubber boots from Pirelli in production specification. Last month, a different prototype was photographed wearing Bridgestone all-terrains from the Dueler series.
Likely the final combustion-only Huracan as Lamborghini gears up for hybrid-only products from 2023, the Sterrato is rumored with a stupidly high sticker price. Hearsay also suggests 500 to 1,000 units globally.
Under the hood, the most likely culprit is the Huracan Evo-spec V10 with 631 horsepower on deck. The 5.2-liter engine develops 443 pound-foot (600 Nm), and we’ll soon miss the way it sounds because Automobili Lamborghini is developing a twin-turbo V8 with hybrid assistance.
Fresh off the press, the Italian automaker’s LMDh prototype combines a 90-degree V8 of the twin-turbo variety with an energy recovery system. The first engine developed by the Squadra Corse motorsport department promises 500 kW (as in 671 horsepower) in combination with ERS.
The V8 in the yet-unnamed successor of the Huracan may or may not be related to the LMDh racing car’s engine, we simply don’t know at the present moment. The Raging Bull has refrained from confirming the number of cylinders, but on the upside, chief technical officer Rouven Mohr did confirm a plug-in setup. If the latest rumors are to be believed, we’re in for a 4.0-liter engine that’s capable of spinning to an ear-splitting 10,000 revolutions per minute. The turbos reportedly kick in at 7,000 rpm.
