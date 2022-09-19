Lamborghini Huracan Successor Rumored With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Muscle, 10,000-RPM Redline

Back in October 2017, the former big kahuna of Automobili Lamborghini confirmed that “hybridization is the answer, not electric.” Stefano Domenicali, currently the chief executive officer of the Formula One Group, was specifically referring to Huracan’s yet-unnamed successor.
In January 2022, current big kahuna Stephan Winkelmann confirmed that “it’s a completely new engine” that shares nothing in common with the Porsche-developed V8 of the Urus and Lamborghini-developed V12 of the Aventador. Speaking of which, the Aventador’s replacement is getting a brand-new V12 of the naturally-aspirated variety and some kind of performance-oriented hybrid assistance, most likely in the guise of an electrified front axle.
To whom it may concern, the plug-in Ferrari SF90 Stradale also uses an electrified front axle. We also know the mid-engine Corvette is getting one as well for the E-Ray, which be complemented by the Stingray's pushrod V8.
Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr added fuel to the fire in July 2022, confirming a plug-in setup rather than a conventional hybrid. He further noted that it features more than six but less than 12 cylinders, which is another way of saying V8 or V10. Rather than the free-breathing V10 we all know and love, Motor Trend understands that we’re dealing with a twin-turbo V8 with a displacement of 4.0 liters, just like the Urus’ powertrain.
The cited publication also reports a redline of 10,000 revolutions per minute and turbochargers that kick in at 7,000 revolutions per minute. Rather intriguing numbers, that’s for certain, but there are small inconsistencies with Motor Trend’s piece. For starters, the American publication doesn’t have confirmation of the plug-in system confirmed by CTO Rouven Mohr.
Motor Trend also makes a case for an axial-flux motor sandwiched between the engine and transmission, which is described as a similar setup to the Aventador’s replacement. The thing is, former CTO Maurizio Reggiani declared on more than one occasion that Lamborghini eyes an electrified front axle for full torque vectoring with a minimal weight penalty.
It's also worth noting that a twin-turbo V8 powerplant doesn’t like to rev as high as a naturally-aspirated V8. Ferrari couldn’t do better than 8,000 rpm in the 488 Pista, which is 1,000 revolutions down on the free-breathing 458 Speciale. Even more intriguing, engaging the spinny lads at 7,000 rpm is detrimental to the engine’s performance lower in the rev range. If Lamborghini wants to show the V6-engined Ferrari 296 series who’s the king of the hill, then those turbos would better engage at lower engine speeds.
