DJ SpinKing Subtly Matches His Purple Lamborghini Huracan With Green Accents

When you own a supercar like the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD, it’s pretty difficult to keep it out of your social media. But DJ SpinKing usually flaunts his online with every opportunity he gets.
In a new set of pictures shared on Sunday, September 18, DJ SpinKing posed with his beautiful purple Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD. The supercar also comes with some green accents all over its exterior, which SpinKing, 30, matched with his green t-shirt. In a previous post from last year, the DJ revealed that his inspiration for his custom ride was DC Comics villain, The Joker, as he also set his location as Gotham City.
In the same set of images, there was also a short video of him driving the Lambo, giving us a glimpse of its cabin, which sports black leather seats with subtle green stitching.
The 30-year-old DJ, who is from The Bronx, New York, released his debut mixtape in 2011, called Hip House and has been around ever since. He has had this supercar for a while now, but there’s no reason why he wouldn’t show it off every so often online.
Besides its exotic exterior, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD comes with quite a performance. It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine which delivers 602 horsepower (610 ps) and a maximum torque of 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Based on these figures, the supercar from the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
DJ SpinKing seems to be a big fan of the car manufacturer, as his garage also hosts a black Lamborghini Urus, which also appears on his social media from time to time. And you know what they say: if you’ve got ‘em, flaunt ‘em.
In the same set of images, there was also a short video of him driving the Lambo, giving us a glimpse of its cabin, which sports black leather seats with subtle green stitching.
The 30-year-old DJ, who is from The Bronx, New York, released his debut mixtape in 2011, called Hip House and has been around ever since. He has had this supercar for a while now, but there’s no reason why he wouldn’t show it off every so often online.
Besides its exotic exterior, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD comes with quite a performance. It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine which delivers 602 horsepower (610 ps) and a maximum torque of 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Based on these figures, the supercar from the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
DJ SpinKing seems to be a big fan of the car manufacturer, as his garage also hosts a black Lamborghini Urus, which also appears on his social media from time to time. And you know what they say: if you’ve got ‘em, flaunt ‘em.