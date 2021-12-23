Latto’s Friends Splash Out on a Lamborghini Huracan for Her 23rd Birthday, Make Her Cry

There’s a new addition to Latto’s garage, and it’s a powerful one: a Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD. The singer celebrated her birthday with her family and close ones, and they surprised her with the hypercar, fireworks, and a pink Richard Mille watch.
Latto was in for a big surprise when she celebrated her birthday. She wasn’t expecting some of her presents to be this glamorous, that’s for sure. After being introduced to her new ride, a blue Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD while fireworks were popping up in the sky, the singer almost had a panic attack from all the expensive presents. She revealed fireworks really made her cry and posed as she hugged her new Lambo. And we get it, the supercar comes with a starting price of over $215,000.
In the previous years, Latto seemed to have bought her vehicles herself, but this time, it’s her moment to receive them. And it’s an amazing present. After she calmed down from the initial shock, she also shared a short video on her Instagram Stories as she drove her Huracan around, showing off her iced out pink Richard Mille watch, too, while holding the steering wheel.
The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD comes with a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, which, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission, puts out 602 horsepower (610 ps) at 8,000 rpm and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm. The model sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 3.3 seconds, hitting a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
In her garage, Latto also has a pink Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a white Bentley Continental, and an orange Lamborghini Urus. She usually has different photoshoots matching out with her cars. I can’t wait to see how she accessorizes with her blue Lambo.
