DJ SpinKing Couldn’t Be Prouder of His Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD In the New Year

There's been an avalanche of celebrities stating their resolutions or welcoming the new year with their supercars by their side. DJ SpinKing is no different, and there's no way he'd keep a low profile since he owns a beautiful purple Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD.
DJ SpinKing began his career at the age of 17. Now, at 30, the Bronx-born star is one of the most popular and wealthiest DJs in the U.S.
With the beginning of a new year, several celebrities posted meaningful things they learned the past year, while they posed with their expensive rides.
SpinKing keeps up with them and he showed up on Instagram on the first day of 2022 in the company of a marvelous custom Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD to make the best impression. With a purple exterior with subtle green accents, his supercar seems to have taken inspiration from everyone’s favorite villain, The Joker, as suggested in a post last February, when the DJ posted the location as Gotham City. He also added a Joker card to the set of pictures, as you can see in the embedded post below. Unfortunately, he didn’t give us a glimpse of the interior.
Introduced in 2019, the Huracan Evo RWD is as beautiful as it is powerful. The supercar has a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. The power unit churns out 602 horsepower (610 ps) at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. On launch control, it is able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 3.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
DJ SpinKing is also the proud owner of a dark blue Urus, which is the Italian brand’s first modern SUV. In his garage, there is also a black Cadillac Escalade, but the one he flaunts the most is his Huracan Evo RWD. And that's for a good reason.
With the beginning of a new year, several celebrities posted meaningful things they learned the past year, while they posed with their expensive rides.
SpinKing keeps up with them and he showed up on Instagram on the first day of 2022 in the company of a marvelous custom Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD to make the best impression. With a purple exterior with subtle green accents, his supercar seems to have taken inspiration from everyone’s favorite villain, The Joker, as suggested in a post last February, when the DJ posted the location as Gotham City. He also added a Joker card to the set of pictures, as you can see in the embedded post below. Unfortunately, he didn’t give us a glimpse of the interior.
Introduced in 2019, the Huracan Evo RWD is as beautiful as it is powerful. The supercar has a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. The power unit churns out 602 horsepower (610 ps) at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. On launch control, it is able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 3.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
DJ SpinKing is also the proud owner of a dark blue Urus, which is the Italian brand’s first modern SUV. In his garage, there is also a black Cadillac Escalade, but the one he flaunts the most is his Huracan Evo RWD. And that's for a good reason.