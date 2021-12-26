Latto Shows Us the Interior of Her New Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Still Can't Believe It

As she celebrated her 23rd birthday, Latto threw a big party with her friends and family. But what she didn’t expect was to receive a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Days after the party, the singer still can’t believe it. With a short video, she gives us a short tour of the supercar.
With a white Bentley Continental and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray purchased on her birthday, the tradition continues this year, too, as her friends splashed on a Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD. Hardly a usual gift, it comes with a price tag of over $215,000. Let’s not forget they added a Richard Mille pink watch to her gifts.
The rapper received her supercar with fireworks popping in the sky, and she could barely believe it, and she got very emotional when she saw it. The supercar comes in blue, and it’s powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. The power unit delivers 602 horsepower (610 ps) at 8,000 rpm and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm. Thanks to all of these figures, the supercar whizzes to 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 3.3 seconds, hitting a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
With a new video on her Instagram Stories, Latto is treating us to a short tour of the two-seat supercar. Unlike the blue exterior, inside, the dashboard and controller are black with yellow accents, and the seats are grey with yellow stitchings. She also added the text: “I still cannot believe this.”
The Huracan Evo isn’t the only model from Lamborghini in her garage, as she flaunted their super-SUV, Urus, in a photoshoot this fall. What all her cars have in common is that they have very expressive color paints. Her Urus is orange, and her Corvette Stingray has an intense pink color. Her white Bentley is an exception, but the new blue Lambo fits right in.
