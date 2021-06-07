Lambo Owner Loses Years of His Life Letting His Girlfriend Drive His Huracan Evo

If you're a man and you don't make an awful backseat driver (well, technically a passenger seat driver, but we'll use the more common term) while your significant other is driving—particularly your car—then you have our full respect because most of us do it without even realizing.
Actually, come to think of it, maybe you should ask your partner before even claiming you're such a wonderful and supportive guy. You might be surprised to find out you're just like the rest of us. Don't worry, though; we'll welcome you into our ranks and hope that, together, we can get better at it.
Just to be clear, this won't lead to some sexist observation about how women make worse drivers than men—not at all. Any division among good and bad drivers based on gender is false from the start and should not be encouraged. No, this is more about the hard time men usually have with handling this kind of situation where they're not in control. And it's really not that flattering for us.
However, when the car in question is a Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD, you tend to be a little more sympathetic with the owner. After all, that's the kind of car anyone who's only ever driven a small hatchback during their relatively limited experience behind the wheel is going to have a hard time getting to grips with. Or so you'd think, at least.
It turns out Chloe, the owner's girlfriend has absolutely no problem keeping the 610 hp of the Huracan in check, though to be fair, it doesn't look like she had to use more than a quarter of the power. On the other hand, the boyfriend hits a few high notes he never thought his voice was capable of when he thinks she's close to damaging the car, not to mention grabbing that door handle as if they were doing 200 mph (322 kph) on a track. They hardly went over 30.
Everyone knows things look very different (i.e., a lot scarier) from the passenger seat so all in all, one could say his reaction is absolutely within reason. Plus, he did seem to relax as time went on, which could suggest he was just nervous and didn't necessarily doubt her driving skill.
Still, there is this one question that needs to be answered: "why?" Why would he willingly subject himself to this type of distress? We can only think of two answers: one, to share something he enjoys with the person he loves, and two—slightly more cynical—for the views. There's also a third that says he has masochistic tendencies, but we tend to believe it's a mix between the former two after watching the clip.
