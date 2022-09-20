Meek Mill Switches From Mercedes-Maybachs to Lambo Urus

Ever since it was introduced in 2018, Lamborghini Urus became a must-have among celebrities, athletes, and other high-profile names. And Meek Mill couldn’t miss this trend, as he also owns one.
Rapper Meek Mill loves cars as much as any other rapper and has several expensive models worth flaunting. Although we’ve usually seen him roll in both Mercedes-Maybach models, the GLS 600 and the S-Class, Mill has just flaunted another ride – a Lamborghini Urus that makes appearances on his social media from time to time.
In a new series of pictures shared on his Instagram account, Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, stood next to the SUV which has a black exterior with several blue components, such as the wheels, brake calipers, exhaust tips, and door handles.
Meek didn’t give a look at the interior of the super-SUV but, based on the picture with the trunk lid open, we can see that the blue trend doesn’t continue inside, as the seats seem to come in a deep red-burgundy color.
As mentioned, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand introduced the Urus in 2018. The only SUV in the carmaker's current lineup quickly became a must-have among VIPs. The SUV is exotic-looking, while also being powerful. It comes with a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, which is good for 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
When it comes to performance, once you press the gas pedal to the floor, the Lambo Urus can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.6 seconds, according to the brand. It has a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Since he’s already used to great performance and quality features, the Lamborghini Urus is not a surprising choice for Meek Mill. In fact, it’s pretty normal for him to own one.
