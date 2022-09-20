Here Is a Teaser of Lamborghini's New LMDh Racing Car With the Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

Lamborghini has just teased us on Twitter with the outline of their new LMDh racing car. Together with the looks, they shared some details about the much anticipated 90-degree V8 twin-turbo engine.
Lamborghini Squadra Corse has unveiled the first technical specifications of its racing car project. Keep in mind that the machinery needs to stay within the rules issued by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), and Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO).
As a result, the Lambo will feature a hybrid power unit with an internal combustion engine and an ERS (Energy Recovery System), with a combined output of 500 kW (681 ps/670 hp). The ERS components included in the LMDh machinery cover several areas of work. Bosch Motorsport develops the electric motor, while Williams Advanced Engineering is responsible for supplying the energy storage and power management components. At the same time, Xtrac develops the seven-speed P1359 hybrid gearbox.
In addition, the Italian manufacturer has chosen to use a 90-degree V8 twin-turbo internal combustion power plant developed by Squadra Corse. The chassis is engineered by Squadra Corse in association with French constructor Ligier Automotive, while HP Composites (Squadra Corse's long-term partner in racing) produce carbon fiber elements in Italy.
Lamborghini also released the car's dimensions. As a result, it will have a width of 2,000mm, and a length of 5,100mm, while the wheelbase will be 3,148mm with an engine weight of 180kg minimum.
For the moment, the Italian manufacturer hasn't released any further details. We know that the racing machinery will debut in 2024 in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA Endurance Cup.
Besides, from a regulation standpoint, the Lamborghini can produce a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph) and weighs 1030kg without fuel and driver. Until 2024, here is a little teaser for you.
A great day for competitive racing. Lamborghini’s LMDh prototype vehicle tech specifications have been revealed. Let’s just say we can’t wait to see it on the asphalt.#Lamborghini #Lamborghinisc #IMSA #WEC@LamborghiniSC @IMSA @FIAWEC— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) September 19, 2022