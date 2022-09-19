CGI Lamborghini Urus ‘Baja Racer’ Doesn't Care About the Mall Crawler Stereotype

Amidst all the 2024 Ford Mustang and NAIAS 2022 commotion, it might be easy to forget that Ferrari also launched (at long last) its first SUV, and now the ultra-luxury super-SUV battle is a three-way war for the ICE ages.
No worries, though, some people were able to keep it ‘composed’ and think of solutions if the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and Lamborghini Urus Performante OEM ideas fail, even if only virtually. So here is Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who returns to the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars.
The team decided to do something about the twin-turbo V8 super-SUV portion of the ultra-luxury crossover equation, imagining in the process “a budget-free build for the dunes” out of the Lambo Urus. Thus, an unsuspecting 641-horsepower Urus, or perhaps its new, lighter, and more powerful Performante sibling, was CGI-converted to the Baja racer lifestyle by the pixel master at the behest of the automotive news outlet.
Nothing was left unchanged, and no digital stone was left unturned for this extreme transformation, it seems. So, this Lambo Urus ‘Baja’ racer now seems ready to travel miles on end at full send among the dunes, with new front and rear bumpers, a lot more LED lights (including up top above the place where a windshield should have been!), cool side exhausts and tubular steps, an open trunk for easy access to the spare beadlock wheel, and more.
Also, do note this did consider the current, black-on-red contrasting fashion although it’s far from the mall crawler stereotype. As such, some of the chassis’ elements, parts of the new suspension setup, and even the full cockpit roll cage, were painted crimson while the body features a magnificently menacing Satin Black appearance. Cool, right?
