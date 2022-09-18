Rolls-Royce Ghost Gets Hooked on Steroids, Looks Like the Bouncer at a Car Meet

The wide body design suits few cars that are not performance-oriented, and those made by Rolls-Royce definitely don’t fit the bill. However, there are some people breathing the same air as the rest of us who think that a muscled-up Ghost would be the bomb.
Truth be told, we’ve seen worse, like much worse, but even so, there is something odd about such a project. Fortunately, though, it has been sketched up using a big dose of CGI, and it looks like a steroid extravaganza, so you won’t find it cruising the streets anywhere.
In a side-by-side comparison with the stock model, karanadivi’s proposal, as the digital artist is known on social media, stands out due to the fat fenders. It also has chunkier side skirts, tweaked front bumper, and chrome-delete package for a much more serious stance.
Contributing to the revised styling are the wheels, with their Y-spoke pattern and much bigger diameter. They spin around the red brake calipers, and together with the slammed body, which would be achieved via an adjustable suspension kit in the real world, they make this luxury sedan seem ready for a day at the track. The whole car was digitally finished in black, and it has a very lively interior, dominated by red leather, as you can see through the partially darkened-out windows.
On a slightly different note, we will end this story by reminding you about that donk-wannabe Ghost that we wrote about last week. Fortunately, it too lives in fantasy land, with the dual-tone finish that combines neon yellow and black, and those oversized alloys that sport a similar color combo. If you somehow missed that extremely controversial Rolls-Royce, then you can check it out here, after scrolling back up and taking a closer look at the one shared in the image gallery, of course.
In a side-by-side comparison with the stock model, karanadivi’s proposal, as the digital artist is known on social media, stands out due to the fat fenders. It also has chunkier side skirts, tweaked front bumper, and chrome-delete package for a much more serious stance.
Contributing to the revised styling are the wheels, with their Y-spoke pattern and much bigger diameter. They spin around the red brake calipers, and together with the slammed body, which would be achieved via an adjustable suspension kit in the real world, they make this luxury sedan seem ready for a day at the track. The whole car was digitally finished in black, and it has a very lively interior, dominated by red leather, as you can see through the partially darkened-out windows.
On a slightly different note, we will end this story by reminding you about that donk-wannabe Ghost that we wrote about last week. Fortunately, it too lives in fantasy land, with the dual-tone finish that combines neon yellow and black, and those oversized alloys that sport a similar color combo. If you somehow missed that extremely controversial Rolls-Royce, then you can check it out here, after scrolling back up and taking a closer look at the one shared in the image gallery, of course.