Revived 2023 Chrysler 300C Digitally Cranks Up the 485HP V8 for Magnum SW Duties

While GM is pretty mum about the fate of its pony car and Ford is giving a new ICE lease of Dark Horse (among others) life to its legendary Mustang, Stellantis is busy marking all sorts of endings of eras.
General Motors enthusiasts probably hate the current Camaro limbo, while ICE fans of the Mustang breed are in a trance right now, most likely. Meanwhile, Stellantis aficionados, in general, and Mopar lovers, in particular, have to make do with what gives. A ‘Last Call’ Ram 1500 EcoDiesel here, seven Dodge versions there, and even Chrysler got to sing a swan song for the 300 series and its V8 exploits.
The return of the 2023 Chrysler 300C nameplate was bittersweet, as all units (which were gone in less than half a day) of the series will be powered by the mighty 485-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V8. Alas, there were merely 2,000 of them, so it is an incredible collectible as well as a big frustration for those who did not catch one. Alas, there are always solutions, at least digital ones.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. A great case in point could be made here courtesy of Jim, the virtual artist better known as “jlord8” on social media, who knows how to juggle with our CGI car dreams. Recently, the pixel master decided that he could not resist the urge to play with the 2023 Chrysler 300C sedan and opted to make it part of his “wagonize it” series, just like it previously happened with the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Naturally, people started getting all sorts of déjà vu moments, and basically, all opinions were included in the mix. So, from first-gen Caddy CTS-V wagon to Australian versions of the Dodge Magnum and from the European 300C Touring to actually calling it a Magnum, everything was in order. Alas, they did forget to mention one thing – the fact that now we are sure it will never happen, no matter how hard people love it!
