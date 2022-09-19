Lamborghini Sends Huracan Tecnica and STO to Feast on Sardinia’s Amazing Winding Roads

Lamborghini sent a few of its Huracan models on vacation recently, to the gorgeous Porto Cervo seaside resort in northern Sardinia. This marked the fourth consecutive year in which this location has hosted the Italian carmaker, providing the latter with an opportunity for customers to explore the brand and discover the exclusive configuration opportunities offered by their Ad Personam program.
With Lamborghini Ad Personam, you can specify your Italian exotic to the very last detail - the program has proven to be very successful, resulting in a steady growing customer demand.
For the first time since its dynamic unveiling, the Huracan Tecnica took to the road in search of winding and scenic roads, of which you'll find plenty in Sardinia. It’s safe to say that everyone had a blast behind the wheel and some of the images taken (available in the gallery) are quite breathtaking.
Of course, there was more to see there than just the Huracan Tecnica, as the carmaker also brought along the track-focused Huracan STO, where STO stands for Super Trofeo Omologato. What sets this beast apart from other Huracan models is its massive rear wing, roof snorkel, racing-inspired engine cover (like on Super Trofeo Evo race cars), CCMR brakes, bucket seats with racing harnesses and three new driving modes.
You select STO mode for regular road driving, Trofeo mode for the track (in dry conditions) and Pioggia mode for wet weather driving.
As for the Huracan Tecnica, it was unveiled earlier this year as a go-between the EVO RWD model and the STO. It’s slightly longer than the Evo, but has the same height and width. Power comes from the STO’s naturally aspirated V10 engine, which allows for a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph) and a 0-60 mph (97 kph) time of roughly 3 seconds.
Also, compared to the Evo, the Tecnica is said to produce 35% more downforce, with 20% less drag.
