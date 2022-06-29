New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Aims to See How Fast It Can Reach 124 MPH, Sounds Amazing

A new Lamborghini Huracan is coming up for 2023, and it's somewhere in between the Evo RWD and the STO. It won't be cheap, but then again, which Lamborghini is? The Italian supercar has recently completed a European tour, coming in contact with over 750 potential customers and guests. We've all seen the specs, but we haven't yet seen it in its all-out splendor.

7 photos