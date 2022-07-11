Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Hits the Track in Sunny Spain, First Reviews Are In

Having completed its European tour last month, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica has had its credentials tested out by journos. The supercar took to Spain for the official test drive, hosted toward the end of June, and the first images and videos from the event have just made their way online.
Unveiled back in April as a more extreme take on the Huracan EVO RWD, the Huracan Tecnica boasts enhanced everything. It comes with the same engine and track prowess as the Huracan STO, has rear-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, and is more powerful and lighter than the EVO RWD.
At the same time, the Raging Bull claims that it features 20% reduced drag and 35% improved rear downforce. A modified Performance Traction Control system is on deck, too, together with torque vectoring and direct steering. For road driving, the supercar comes with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, and for track fun, it is equipped with Potenza Race rubber.
You may not be able to tell it apart visually from the rest of the range, but connoisseurs know that the front splitter is new, and so are the rear bumper, hood, hexagonal exhaust pipes, fixed rear wing, and vertical glass window. Aero deflectors are part of the makeover, together with the 20-inch diamond-cut wheels inspired by the Vision GT Concept. Height-adjustable sports seats, redesigned HMI interface, Amazon Alexa, smartphone integration, lightweight door design, and others are included.
As far as the power goes, it retains the 5.2-liter V10. The naturally aspirated engine produces 640 ps (631 hp / 471 kW) and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) of torque, which enables a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.2 seconds and a 325 kph (202 mph) maximum speed. Carbon ceramic brakes provide the stopping power for the Huracan Tecnica, whose deliveries will commence early next year. Pricing starts at $300,000.
