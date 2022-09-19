This Brutal 2,000-HP+ Dodge Viper Pulls So Fast, Sucks the Breathe Right Out of Your Lungs

If there’s anything we’ve learned from concept cars, the production model is always an anticlimax – not with the Dodge Viper. Getting its inspiration from an Autocraft MKIV Cobra, the Viper took the street car scene by storm. Even though its short stint ended five years ago, this two-door American sports car is the perfect definition of ‘short and sweet.’
In a recent upload, Charles of TRC (That Racing Channel) featured a she-built twin-turbo 2000 hp (2,028 ps) plus Dodge Viper in Denver, Colorado.
“A lot of you remember Ryan Lewakowski and his black ACR Dodge Viper. Today we have his wife Bridget and her 2,000 horsepower Calvo Motorsports Viper,” Charles revealed this in a recent upload.
According to Bridget, the street car is a CM2000 Package from Calvo Motorsports. It runs twin 7685 turbos, air to water intercooler, and a Motech ECU, among other bells and whistles.
Bridget’s Viper comes with a PPG sequential transmission with straight-cut gears to handle all that power.
“At sea level, it makes 2,200, but we are here in Denver, so on the mainline dyno, it makes 1,870,” she said regarding her Viper’s power output.
The fifth-generation Dodge Viper was produced between 2013 and 2017. It came with a V10 engine and was offered in an 8-liter (488 cubic-inch), 8.3-liter (506 cubic-inch), and the 8.4-liter (512 cubic-inch) powerplant.
This street Viper isn’t her first shot at a built car. She previously owned a 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with a built engine and a 300 shot of some of that nitrous boost juice.
The brutal Viper was originally red but later turned into a military green shade and complimented by aero carbon bits including a duckbill spoiler, vents, and front splitters.
It’s not the subtlest of cars when it comes to noise. You can hardly hear their conversation driving down the road, even though Charles admits it’s quite a comfortable ride.
We recommend watching Charles’ reaction riding in this brutal Viper – he got a complete ab workout gasping for air under its pull.
