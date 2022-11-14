Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Is Almost Here to Make You Kick the Urus Out of Bed

After the iconic Rambo Lambo of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the LM002, Lamborghini then dipped its fingers into the world of super crossovers with the Urus in 2018.
So far, these are the brand’s only models that can be driven off the beaten path every now and then, yet their rugged family is about to be expanded with the introduction of the Huracan Sterrato.
Set to premiere at Art Basel in Miami, on November 30, it once again sits under the spotlight, with the Sant’Agata Bolognese exotic car marque dropping another teaser, accompanied by a few extra pictures of the all-terrain supercar.
Sitting in an apocalyptic-like landscape, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is the most versatile version of the V10-powered model ever. It was designed for “maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt, on loose or dirt surfaces,” the marque says, and it is capable of “reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness, and emphasizing the brand principles of brave, authentic, and unexpected.”
Boasting fender flares, and a few other visual tweaks, including a pair of LED lights at the front, it also sports jacked-up suspension, so it has more inches between its belly and the road than any other vehicle made by the Raging Bull, bar the LM002 and Urus. Still, you shouldn’t expect it to do any serious off-roading, because it is still a Huracan.
Lamborghini says it has all-wheel drive, yet they haven’t said anything about the engine. Nonetheless, it will obviously pack the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, as every other Huracan out there. It has been reported that it will be in the same configuration as the one powering the Huracan STO, which develops 640 ps (631 hp / 470 kW) and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) of torque. From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), it is expected to need a little over 3 seconds, but we will find out everything there is to know about it in a little over two weeks from today.
