Boat in Fastest Class Crosses the Finish Line of Route Du Rhum in Record Time

In the wee hours of the morning before the roosters on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe began their chorus of nature's alarm clock, Charles Caudrelier and his Ultim 32/32 Maxi Edmond de Rothschild crossed the finish line of the 12th Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe singled-handed sailboat race in record fashion.
After a tense night of sailing in the lightest winds he had experienced since leaving France over six days ago, Caudrelier coaxed his boat across the line off Pointe-de-Pitre in a record time of 6 days 19 hours 47 minutes and 25 seconds, shaving over 18 hours off the record established in 2018 by Francis Joyon.
He led from tape-to-tape with little competition throughout most of the race, however second-place finisher just 30 nm (34.5 miles / 55.5 km) behind Caudrelier, was of constant concern.
The Ocean 50 class continues to be led by Arkema and skipper Quentin Vlamyynck by 38 nm (43 miles / 70 km) over Primonial, who is in a battle with third-place Koesio as they race side-by-side. The class has entered the long-awaited trade winds after being tossed around earlier in the week by angry seas. They are currently making way at between 15-17 knots (17-19.5 mph / 27.8-31 kp/h at a little more than the halfway point of the race.
After battling three different fronts since the start of the race, the IMOCA class led by Charlie Dalin and Apivia will welcome entering the northeast trade winds, possibly as soon as tonight. As of this writing, Dalin is almost due south 44 nm (50.63 miles / 81.5 km) ahead of Thomas Ruyant aboard LinkedOut.
Jess, skippered by Gilles Boekenhout, is holding on to his considerable lead of 95 nm (109 miles / 176 km) over second place We Explore in the Rhum Multi class. Both are heading southwest at 244 degrees, eagerly awaiting the same trade winds further on.
There are changes in the pecking order of the Rhum Mono class, but the fleet has spread out considerably since yesterday. Notre Méditerranée - Ville de Nice continues out front and, at the time of this writing, appears to be just south of the Azores, possibly looking for fresh air. Second-place Formatives ESI Business School Pour Ocean As Common continues to be over 100 nm (115 miles / 185 km) behind, but is headed on a southwesterly course, presumably trying to reach the trades that lie ahead.
The northeast trade winds will be a welcome presence on the course as the remaining fleet battles toward the southwest. The trades will enable the fleet to basically surf downwind and theoretically get some much need rest.
He led from tape-to-tape with little competition throughout most of the race, however second-place finisher just 30 nm (34.5 miles / 55.5 km) behind Caudrelier, was of constant concern.
The Ocean 50 class continues to be led by Arkema and skipper Quentin Vlamyynck by 38 nm (43 miles / 70 km) over Primonial, who is in a battle with third-place Koesio as they race side-by-side. The class has entered the long-awaited trade winds after being tossed around earlier in the week by angry seas. They are currently making way at between 15-17 knots (17-19.5 mph / 27.8-31 kp/h at a little more than the halfway point of the race.
After battling three different fronts since the start of the race, the IMOCA class led by Charlie Dalin and Apivia will welcome entering the northeast trade winds, possibly as soon as tonight. As of this writing, Dalin is almost due south 44 nm (50.63 miles / 81.5 km) ahead of Thomas Ruyant aboard LinkedOut.
Jess, skippered by Gilles Boekenhout, is holding on to his considerable lead of 95 nm (109 miles / 176 km) over second place We Explore in the Rhum Multi class. Both are heading southwest at 244 degrees, eagerly awaiting the same trade winds further on.
There are changes in the pecking order of the Rhum Mono class, but the fleet has spread out considerably since yesterday. Notre Méditerranée - Ville de Nice continues out front and, at the time of this writing, appears to be just south of the Azores, possibly looking for fresh air. Second-place Formatives ESI Business School Pour Ocean As Common continues to be over 100 nm (115 miles / 185 km) behind, but is headed on a southwesterly course, presumably trying to reach the trades that lie ahead.
The northeast trade winds will be a welcome presence on the course as the remaining fleet battles toward the southwest. The trades will enable the fleet to basically surf downwind and theoretically get some much need rest.