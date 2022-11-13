Road to Rum Race Day 3 Claims 8 Boats

Day 3 brought about some interesting developments in the 3542-mile run to the Caribbean island of Guadaloupe that has one sailor relieved while leaving others frustrated.
For starters, the potential penalty looming over the head of Ultim 32/33 Charles Caudrelier and his Maxi Edmond de Rothschild racer was annulled in the early morning leaving him free of concern. He can concentrate on his greatest issue; that being sailor François Gabart who is just fifteen miles to his NW but closer to the rhumb line putting him in the lead.
Quentin Vlamynck's 50-foot (15.24 meter) trimaran ' 'Arkema' continues to lead the pack of Ocean 50 sailors followed by Sebastien Rogues and his Primonial and Erwan Le Roux aboard Koesio. At the time of this report, Vlamynck was 35 nm (64 km) clear of Rogues and making way 4 knots (7.4 kp/h) faster.
The IMOCA class dodged the first weather front as it lost steam but converging with a second front in the coming hours. Charlie Dalin aboard Apivia continues to lead the class being 59 nm (109 km) clear of second-place Jeremie Beyou's Charal.
The Class 40 fleet continues on a southwesterly heading with around thirty sailors within a 50-mile (80 km) radius with Corentin Douguet aboard 'Queguiner Innoveo continuing to lead followed by Xavier Macaire skippering Groupe SNEF just 6 nm (11 km) behind.
In the Rhum Multi class Gilles Buekenhout aboard Jess leads the way followed by CMA Ile-de-France 60000 Rebonds skippered by Brieuc Maisonneuve.
Jean Pierre Dick and his Notre Mediterranee- Villa De Nice currently leads Catherine Chabaud skippering Formitives Esi Business School Pour Ocean As Common in the Rhum Mono class that is following a more conventional route to Guadaloupe as compared to the other classes.
All told, mechanical and health issues have taken eight boats out of the Road to Rum 2022 on Day 3.
Quentin Vlamynck's 50-foot (15.24 meter) trimaran ' 'Arkema' continues to lead the pack of Ocean 50 sailors followed by Sebastien Rogues and his Primonial and Erwan Le Roux aboard Koesio. At the time of this report, Vlamynck was 35 nm (64 km) clear of Rogues and making way 4 knots (7.4 kp/h) faster.
The IMOCA class dodged the first weather front as it lost steam but converging with a second front in the coming hours. Charlie Dalin aboard Apivia continues to lead the class being 59 nm (109 km) clear of second-place Jeremie Beyou's Charal.
The Class 40 fleet continues on a southwesterly heading with around thirty sailors within a 50-mile (80 km) radius with Corentin Douguet aboard 'Queguiner Innoveo continuing to lead followed by Xavier Macaire skippering Groupe SNEF just 6 nm (11 km) behind.
In the Rhum Multi class Gilles Buekenhout aboard Jess leads the way followed by CMA Ile-de-France 60000 Rebonds skippered by Brieuc Maisonneuve.
Jean Pierre Dick and his Notre Mediterranee- Villa De Nice currently leads Catherine Chabaud skippering Formitives Esi Business School Pour Ocean As Common in the Rhum Mono class that is following a more conventional route to Guadaloupe as compared to the other classes.
All told, mechanical and health issues have taken eight boats out of the Road to Rum 2022 on Day 3.