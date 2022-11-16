Watch Ken Block Use His Hyundai i20 WRC Rally Car in Los Angeles Traffic

Doing donuts and burnouts in the streets is illegal and dangerous, but it hasn’t stopped the thought from lingering over and over in our minds. Well, one man has had the opportunity to pull such crazy stunts over the last 14 years through 20 different locations (under the watchful eyes of authorities). That man, ladies and gentlemen, is Hoonigan’s Ken Block.
Block is a legend when it comes to Gymkhana. His crazy street drift stunts have earned him a spot in the drifting hall of fame.
This year alone, he’s pulled some amazing stunts, one in Las Vegas and a more recent one in his backyard, the Hoonigan Burnyard.
Cruising through Las Vegas might have pulled the crowds, but his recent Hyundai WRC 360-degree drift stunt in the tiny Hoonigan Burnyard garage got the internet talking.
There was nothing CGI about Block's precision drifting in the cramped garage inches away from tool racks and cars on post lifts. A slight miscalculation and the titles all over the internet would have read differently.
For 2022, Block partnered with Hyundai, driving the iconic German-built Hyundai i20 WRC car. He won four out of the eight races (six podium finishes) and was second in the championship.
The Hyundai i20 WRC rally car is going back to Europe. And perhaps as a farewell, the drift master decided to take the rally car out for rip for old times' sake. The location – Los Angeles traffic.
“It’s kind of fun to be able to take this race car and be able to go and visit some friends and drive around LA, where I am from,” Block revealed.
The Hyundai i20 rally packs a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine with an electric motor fed by a 3.9-kWh battery.
Unlike other race cars, rally cars have to be road-legal. That's why Block can drive through the streets of Los Angeles.
If you are curious how that went down, catch the action in the video below. Spoiler: there’s none of that crazy ripping stunts through traffic. Still, it’s cool to see how fascinated LA traffic got about the Hyundai i20 WRC rally car.
