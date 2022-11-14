Ken Block’s Gymkhana Three 2011 Ford Fiesta ST Up for Grabs, Hopes for $350,000

In the world of motorsports, the name Ken Block needs little introduction. The 54-year-old driver built a name for himself past beyond the twist and turns of rallying, taking part in anything from skateboarding to motocross. Oh, and he’s also responsible for putting gymkhana on the map.
In motorsport, the name stands for a driver’s attempt at navigating an obstacle, point-to-point course as fast as possible. Block took that and added a spectacle element, making gymkhana a show.
A series of shows, actually, as since the very first one back in 2008 there have been ten such displays of driving prowess and incredible cars. The third one took place in 2010 in France, at the Autodrome De Monthery, and stared a Ford car for the first time.
That would be a 2011 Fiesta ST, packed with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine modified to develop 600 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque and tied to a six-speed paddle-shift sequential gearbox. Draped in black and white and wearing Monster livery on the modified body, the Fiesta rides on Ohlins shocks and stops thanks to Alcon Racing brakes.
Since it’s outing on the French circuit more than a decade ago, the car kind of disappeared from sight. It was upgraded a bit in the spring of this year, when it received new clutch pressure plate, rear main seal, four ignition packs and spark plugs, gearbox oil, and an engine re-tune.
And it’s now looking for a new owner. Block’s Gymkhana Three 2011 Ford Fiesta ST was just listed by auction house RM Sotheby’s as available during its December 10 auction in Miami.
Going with a bill of sale, the car is expected to fetch up to $350,000. That seems about right, given how the video itself (check it out below) proved its immense popularity through the 69 million views to its name.
