Watch Ken Block's Daughter Take Out Her '85 Audi Ur-Quattro Project Car for the First Time

When you are related to Ken Block and have a passion for cars, it’s guaranteed that you’ll get the very best of the automotive world – especially if you are his teenage daughter. Block’s 15-year-old daughter, Lia, will soon be turning 16, meaning she'll be legally allowed to drive.
Unlike other teenagers who’ll be hoping to inherit their parent’s minivan or worse, Lia’s starting her car ownership journey with the very best of classic rallying royalty – a 1985 Audi Ur-Quattro.
If you’ve been following our stories, you know it’s nothing like a ribbon and balloon surprise but a project build. Yes! Ken Block expects his daughter to rebuild her car from the ground up (with help from the Hoonigan team, of course).
In a previous episode, she got to spec put the classic rally car and get her hands dirty behind the spray booth.
“It’s been a lot more work since we had to figure out how to fit this engine in there that’s like for a way bigger car than this. So we’ve had to rearrange some things and make new brackets for stuff. All the tedious stuff that you have to do with rebuilding an old car,” She explained in a previously uploaded video.
Lia's first drive in her 80's classic wasn't as seamless as she expected. The 80’s Audi Ur-Quattro kept stalling many times she got to a traffic stop. Dave, part of the Hoonigan team working on Lia’s project car, said it was expected the vehicle would shut down a couple of times since it was the first time running it after the build.
As a result, she didn’t take her driver’s test in the 80’s Audi Ur-Quattro (it’s still a work in progress). But the good news is she passed.
It’s hard not to like its new shade, ‘Lia’s Burgundy,’ an all-new color now available in the PPG catalog.
