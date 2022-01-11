Hyundai's i20 N Racecar Has Enough Rear Wing to Fly, Should Stick to the Road

Hyundai has revealed its i20 N Rally 1 car for the 2022 World Rally Championship. As usual, the team presented one vehicle that has the names of the entire driver and co-driver roster on its rear side windows. All four cars will be identical, though, as will be the case with their rivals.
The new racecar from Hyundai is meant for the top tier of the World Rally Championship, which is now referred to as the Rally 1 class. At first, it may seem that Hyundai has not changed that many things on its i20 racecar, but the new model is meant to comply with the fresh set of rules, which means it also has a hybrid drivetrain.
Moreover, the model does look a bit like the production version of the i20, but this is just a design choice. The production i20 and the racecar that is named after it share little resemblance when parts are concerned, which is allowed by the regulations of the WRC, and the same happens with its rivals from M-Sport Ford and Toyota.
As you can observe, its rear features a massive rear wing, which has another wing on top and two extra elements on its side for stability. A bad pun on the topic would say that the wing has another wing on it for those moments when one just wings it, but we would not make such a silly joke.
The front fenders have massive ornaments on them for aerodynamic purposes, while the hood continues to integrate massive vents to cool off the turbocharged unit.
The rear wheel wells also get new aero elements, as well as the rear bumper, which leaves the latter with a clean look except for the center-mounted exhaust.
The plug-in hybrid racecar comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that is assisted by an electric motor. The latter is fed by a 3.9-kWh battery pack placed in a sealed carbon fiber case. The trick with the hybrid system is that it is placed on the rear axle for optimal weight distribution, while also being in a position where it is protected in the event of an accident.
As we noted in a different article on the matter of the new WRC cars, these vehicles have an all-electric mode, but are not required to use it for extended periods. The latter might change depending on regulations.
Spectators should also know that the new hybrid rally cars have LEDs on them, visible on all their sides, which can show Green, Yellow, or Red. In the first case, with green lights, the vehicle is safe to touch with bare hands.
In the second case, protective measures and extra caution are advised, while the third case, with red lights lit, means that there is a risk of electrocution if the body of the vehicle is touched with bare hands.
If you ever find yourself on the side of the road and see a hybrid WRC car that has a massive crash, you should also know that there are two external switches, just like on other racecars.
One of them has a lightning sign next to it and cuts all electrical power to the vehicle once it is pressed or pulled (depending on the switch type), while the latter has the letter “E” in red, placed in a red circle next to it.
The latter should only be used if the vehicle is on fire, as it is a built-in extinguisher. Now you know how to act if you ever see a racecar crash in your vicinity.
Moreover, the model does look a bit like the production version of the i20, but this is just a design choice. The production i20 and the racecar that is named after it share little resemblance when parts are concerned, which is allowed by the regulations of the WRC, and the same happens with its rivals from M-Sport Ford and Toyota.
As you can observe, its rear features a massive rear wing, which has another wing on top and two extra elements on its side for stability. A bad pun on the topic would say that the wing has another wing on it for those moments when one just wings it, but we would not make such a silly joke.
The front fenders have massive ornaments on them for aerodynamic purposes, while the hood continues to integrate massive vents to cool off the turbocharged unit.
The rear wheel wells also get new aero elements, as well as the rear bumper, which leaves the latter with a clean look except for the center-mounted exhaust.
The plug-in hybrid racecar comes with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that is assisted by an electric motor. The latter is fed by a 3.9-kWh battery pack placed in a sealed carbon fiber case. The trick with the hybrid system is that it is placed on the rear axle for optimal weight distribution, while also being in a position where it is protected in the event of an accident.
As we noted in a different article on the matter of the new WRC cars, these vehicles have an all-electric mode, but are not required to use it for extended periods. The latter might change depending on regulations.
Spectators should also know that the new hybrid rally cars have LEDs on them, visible on all their sides, which can show Green, Yellow, or Red. In the first case, with green lights, the vehicle is safe to touch with bare hands.
In the second case, protective measures and extra caution are advised, while the third case, with red lights lit, means that there is a risk of electrocution if the body of the vehicle is touched with bare hands.
If you ever find yourself on the side of the road and see a hybrid WRC car that has a massive crash, you should also know that there are two external switches, just like on other racecars.
One of them has a lightning sign next to it and cuts all electrical power to the vehicle once it is pressed or pulled (depending on the switch type), while the latter has the letter “E” in red, placed in a red circle next to it.
The latter should only be used if the vehicle is on fire, as it is a built-in extinguisher. Now you know how to act if you ever see a racecar crash in your vicinity.
#WRC Our Hyundai i20 N Rally1 is ready to embark on the new @OfficialWRC hybrid era ?????? #HMSGOfficial #Rally1 pic.twitter.com/Ck7GPFsnd7— hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) January 10, 2022