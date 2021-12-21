WRC Legend Sébastien Loeb Will Race in 2022 Monte Carlo Rally With M-Sport Puma

Sébastien Loeb, the most successful driver in WRC history, will race in the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally. Loeb's return to the sport came as a slight surprise, as it happened with M-Sport, one of the teams that the Frenchman competed against in previous years.
As some of you may know, Sébastien Loeb made a name for himself alongside Daniel Elena in various Citroën race cars. Loeb even went and set a record at Pikes Peak in a specially designed Peugeot, as well as race in the Dakar and the WTCC.
It was known that Loeb tested an M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1 car earlier this year, but that test did not guarantee that the French champion would strike a deal with the team led by Malcolm Wilson.
After moving away from Citroën, Loeb signed a deal with Hyundai, which brought him on a part-time schedule in the WRC over two seasons. The rally legend raced a Hyundai i20 WRC in eight rallies, which ended with two podium finishes, and Loeb described the i20 as “the best WRC he had ever driven.” We cannot wait to learn what he has to say about the new Puma Rally1.
However, all of Loeb's 79 WRC wins came in a Citroën, and the last one was back in 2018, and the Rally Spain event. Even though there is another French WRC driver who is racking up wins, Loeb can still pride himself on winning 43 percent of all World Rally Championship events he has entered.
The nine-time World Champion also finished on the podium two out of three races he had entered (WRC only, WTCC statistics not included) and has set the fastest stage time for 925 times.
Unlike his previous WRC events, Loeb will participate in the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally without Daniel Elena, his co-driver since the early days of his career.
Instead, the nine-time world champion will have Isabelle Galmiche by his side. While her name is not as known as Elena's, she is a long-time member of Loeb's safety note crew.
M-Sport will have four cars lined up for the 2022 Monte Carlo Rally. The other three Ford Puma Rally1 cars will be driven by Craig Breen, Gus Greensmith, and Adrien Fourmaux.
The latter was the one who drove the Puma Rally1 through Ford's factory in Craiova, Romania, to celebrate 1,000,000 units built by that facility, while also unveiling the rally version of the Puma.
With Loeb's return to the World Rally Championship, even for a single event, the start line will have two Frenchmen who have won 17 of the last 18 WRC titles, as WRC.com notes.
Loeb has seven wins in Monte Carlo, while his rival (and former colleague), Sebastien Ogier, has eight wins in the famous rally, which makes him the most successful in the sport at the Monégasque event.
