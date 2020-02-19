2021 Hyundai i20 Specs Revealed, Car Goes Mild-Hybrid for the First Time

As a relatively new car to the European automotive scene – the model was first introduced in 2008 – the i20 from Hyundai has proven it is a force to be reckoned with in the B-segment. So much so that 12 years after its launch, the model is entering its third generation.
To be shown in the metal for the first time at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March, the new i20 comes to the world bolder, more technologically advanced, and with new powertrain configurations.
First, design. Hyundai says the new incarnation of the model is the first on the European market to be drawn according to the design language the South Koreans call Sensuous Sportiness. Using the carmaker’s words, that means “harmony between four fundamental elements: proportion, architecture, styling and technology.“
Visually, the new version is not very different than the one currently on the market. There are nip’n’tucks here and there, but the biggest changes are those pertaining to size.
The new i20 is 5 mm longer (the wheelbase is 10 mm longer) and 30 mm wider than before. Combining that with the 24 mm lower roofline, Hyundai managed to achieve a very sporty look for the model.
The B-segment car packs a diverse punch to go with the more aggressive looks. There are three engines available, ranging in power from 84 to 120 ps, and linked to either a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or a newly developed six-speed manual.
The biggest novelty when it comes to engines is the fact that the 1.0-liter T-GDi (which is available in two different power outputs) can be paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
Inside, the car has been revised to feature two large 10.25-inch touchscreens, but this time visually linked together into a single unit. The new i20 is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible, and packed with tons of safety systems.
Full details on the new i20, as released by Hyundai, can be found in the document attached below.
