Lockheed Martin Inks Deal to Beef Up Egypt's Fleet of Apache Choppers

The AH-64 Apache attack helicopter is as prevalent on battlefields across the globe as any other military chopper. Including Air Forces in the Middle East like Egypt. Now, it's been learned that Lockheed-Martin, the American military-industrial giant, has earned a $102 million contract to help upgrade Egyptian Apaches to the latest high-tech standards.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract was inked between Egypt and the U.S. late last year. But the partnership has only recently been announced to the public. As per the agreement, Lockheed Martin will upgrade the aircraft's vast amount of sensors and computers, as a part of a redesign that will leave the Egyptian Apache fleet with the new AH-64E designation.
"Lockheed Martin is committed to a strong and sustained partnership with our customers in the United States and around the world," said Tom Eldredge, Director of Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control Rotary Wing Sensors program. "This contract enables us to respond rapidly to Egypt's emerging defense needs. including requirements for new sensor systems and upgrades."
It's expected to take up four years of labor to get all of the 25 Apaches up to the latest specs. The work is anticipated to take place at the Boeing Apache Helicopter Plant in Mesa, Arizona. The estimated date of completion is July 2024 at the earliest. However, it could take even longer. Depending on a number of budget and international relations matters, it will be at least a few years before the project is complete.
The gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (TADS/PNVS) is known as the "eyes of the Apache". The new system will supplement the pilot's skills with long-range, precision engagement and pilotage capabilities.
This ensures a safe flight during day, night, and adverse weather missions, regardless of the conditions. Furthermore, gen III DSA increases Gen III TADS/PNVS designations and ranging capabilities. This upgrade should fully accommodate current weapons and those planned for deployment in the near future.
