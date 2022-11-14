Another Capsize on the High Seas As Road to Rum Reaches Critical Juncture

On Day 5 Brieuc Maisonneuve on CMA Île-de-France - 60000 Rebonds in the Rhume Multi-class who had previously been running second had to be rescued from his capsized catamaran by fellow competitor Jean-Pierre Dick aboard Notre Méditerranée-Ville de Nice. In addition, several Class 40 boats have sought the refuge of a safe harbor while the IMOCA fleet saw Fabrice Amedeo and his racer Nexans-Art & Fenêtres retire for taking on water.
The fast Ultim 32/33 fleet has led the way with Charles Caudrelier on Maxi Edmond de Rothschild still out front as he has been from the start, followed by François Gabart skippering SVR Lazartigue and Thomas Coville at the helm of Sodebo Ultim 3. As of this writing, Caudrelier's heading is 216 degrees and cruising at a healthy 32.5 knots (37.4 mph / 60 kp/h) though he is above the rhumb line and must jibe soon. Gabart 43.5 nautical miles (50 miles / 80 km) behind, has already jibed and is heading 297 degrees to the line to gain a direct line to the finish.
The Ocean 50 class saw sailor Thibaut Vauchel-Camus and his boat Solidaires en Peloton rescued in the early hours after capsizing yesterday. Before the fleet can think about rum and cokes on the beach they need to reach the northeasterly trade winds that will carry them downwind to the finish line. However, they are a day or two away and hope to avoid the lulls that accompany the Azores' highs. For now, Arkema is out front by 60 nm (69 miles / 111 km) followed by Koesio and Primonila.
Charlie Dalin aboard Apivia continues out in front running at 15.8 knots (17 mph / 27.8 kp/h) in the IMOCA class 84 nm (97 mph / 155 km) ahead of a small cluster of racers including Jeremie Beyou aboard Charal and Thomas Ruyant commanding LinkedOut. The IMOCA fleet has been pounded by swells and violent variable winds since the starting gun last Wednesday. They are all head on a southwesterly course heading upwind eagerly waiting to catch the trades before heading due west to Guadaloupe.
The violence of the front that swept over the Class 40 fleet yesterday that led to the dismasting of two boats and the retirement of others for various reasons is still fresh on the minds of the remaining boats as the majority are now heading in a northwesterly direction at 295 degrees, as of this writing.
Leading the way is Queginer-Innoveo with Paprec Arkea right on his stern, followed by Groupe SNEF just 9 nm (10 miles / 17 km) back.
The Rhum class passed through a second front overnight and the autopilot aboard CMA Île-de-France - 60000 Rebonds failed causing the boat to bear away violently before capsizing. The fleet will have to head south due to the arrival of a tropical low named 'Nicole' that is expected to bring 35 to 40-knot (40-46 mph/64.8-74 kp/h) winds gusting to 55 knots (63 mph/ 101 kp/h) and cross seas.
The Rhum Mono class is in the same area as the Multi class and has already headed south led Notre Méditerranée - Ville de Nice followed by Formatives ESI Business School Pour Ocean As Common, 60 nm (69 miles / 111 km) to the east.
With the exception of the speedy Ultims, it appears the next 24-36 hours will be an exercise in survival for the rest of the fleet as harsh weather approaches, while the Ultims of the Route to Rhum -Destination Gaudaloupe are poised to cross the finish line in the next couple days.
