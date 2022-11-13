Capsized and Dismasted Boats Define Road to Rum Day 4

Day 4 of the Route du Rhum proved to be an eventful one as sailors battled a cold front that brought with it gusty frontal winds of up to 40 knots and wildly rough seas.
For the Ultim 32/33 class leaders Charles Caudrelier (Maxi Edmond de Rothschild) and rival François Gabart (SVR-Lazartigue) first and second respectively, they were able to get out ahead of the front on a southwest heading with Caudrelier leading by just over 25 nautical miles (29 miles / 46 km). Both skippers are sailing at 30 knots (34.5 mph / 55.6 kp/h) and find themselves roughly at the halfway point of the race to Guadaloupe.
The Ocean 50 class leaders Solidaires et Peloton ARSEP and Arkema who were stuck in light winds since the evening of Day 3 will be the first to hit the front this afternoon which could determine the race. They will have a large gap to the southern group if they can get through the weather, if not Sébastien Rogues on Primionial has the advantage of being the southernmost boat in the Ocean 50 multihull class with a good angle on the direct route to Guadaloupe.
Charlie Dalin aboard Apivia continues to lead the way in the IMOCA fleet, but not comfortably as rivals are just 43 nautical miles (50 miles / 80.5 km) behind. Dalin hit a wind lull overnight but another violent front is expected. Kevin Escoffier on Holcim-PRB expects winds of 30-35 knots (34-40 mph / 56-65 kp/h) in the coming hours and anticipates altering course to pick up lighter but more consistent easterly trade winds.
Sailors we greeted by a blood-orange sky in the morning which foreshadows a storm front.
“Red sky at night, a sailor's delight; red sky in morning, sailors take warning”
For the second day in a row, Corentin Douguet on Queginer-Innoveo is out in front of the Class 40 fleet with the first twelve boats within 17 nautical miles (20 miles / 32 km) of one another. After a stretch of light air passes, the day will give way to winds in excess of 35 knots (40 mph / 65 kp/h) as evening approaches.
Light winds behind a front will slow the Rhum entrants, Rhum Mono Skipper Jean-Pierre Dick Notre Méditerranée aboard Ville de Nice maintains a lead over Catherine Chabaud skippering Formitives Esi Business School Pour Ocean As Common.
Rhum Multi class Gilles Buekenhout aboard Jess is now out in front of We Explore skippered by Roland Jourdain by over 70 nautical miles (80.55 miles / 130 km).
Day 4 of the Road to Rum was not without drama as French skipper Amélie Grassi aboard her Class40 La Boulangère Bio was dismasted along with fellow Frenchmen Aurélien Ducroz and IMOCA class skipper French skipper Louis Burton aboard Bureau Vallée. All have reported being safe and uninjured.
In addition, Ocean 50 class leader Solidarité en Peloton- ARSEP skippered by French skipper Thibaut Vauchel-Camus capsized Saturday evening amid rough sea conditions between Portugal and the Azores. The skipper is reported to be uninjured and hunkering down in the central hull of his trimaran.
The Ocean 50 class leaders Solidaires et Peloton ARSEP and Arkema who were stuck in light winds since the evening of Day 3 will be the first to hit the front this afternoon which could determine the race. They will have a large gap to the southern group if they can get through the weather, if not Sébastien Rogues on Primionial has the advantage of being the southernmost boat in the Ocean 50 multihull class with a good angle on the direct route to Guadaloupe.
Charlie Dalin aboard Apivia continues to lead the way in the IMOCA fleet, but not comfortably as rivals are just 43 nautical miles (50 miles / 80.5 km) behind. Dalin hit a wind lull overnight but another violent front is expected. Kevin Escoffier on Holcim-PRB expects winds of 30-35 knots (34-40 mph / 56-65 kp/h) in the coming hours and anticipates altering course to pick up lighter but more consistent easterly trade winds.
Sailors we greeted by a blood-orange sky in the morning which foreshadows a storm front.
“Red sky at night, a sailor's delight; red sky in morning, sailors take warning”
For the second day in a row, Corentin Douguet on Queginer-Innoveo is out in front of the Class 40 fleet with the first twelve boats within 17 nautical miles (20 miles / 32 km) of one another. After a stretch of light air passes, the day will give way to winds in excess of 35 knots (40 mph / 65 kp/h) as evening approaches.
Light winds behind a front will slow the Rhum entrants, Rhum Mono Skipper Jean-Pierre Dick Notre Méditerranée aboard Ville de Nice maintains a lead over Catherine Chabaud skippering Formitives Esi Business School Pour Ocean As Common.
Rhum Multi class Gilles Buekenhout aboard Jess is now out in front of We Explore skippered by Roland Jourdain by over 70 nautical miles (80.55 miles / 130 km).
Day 4 of the Road to Rum was not without drama as French skipper Amélie Grassi aboard her Class40 La Boulangère Bio was dismasted along with fellow Frenchmen Aurélien Ducroz and IMOCA class skipper French skipper Louis Burton aboard Bureau Vallée. All have reported being safe and uninjured.
In addition, Ocean 50 class leader Solidarité en Peloton- ARSEP skippered by French skipper Thibaut Vauchel-Camus capsized Saturday evening amid rough sea conditions between Portugal and the Azores. The skipper is reported to be uninjured and hunkering down in the central hull of his trimaran.