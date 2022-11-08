Blade-Shaped $300 Million Motor Yacht A Has Disappeared Off the Face of the Earth

Poof! After a very enthusiastic wave of seizures and fervent online tracking by superyacht-watchers, and just as you were thinking nothing could surprise you anymore, Motor Yacht A has pulled a vanishing act.
The superyacht, one of the most expensive and iconic in the world, has disappeared off the face of the earth.
Motor Yacht A, formerly Sigma and SF99, is a $300 million build delivered by Blohm + Voss in 2008. Though positively ancient by Russian oligarch standards, it remains one of the most iconic and instantly-recognizable vessels in the world and is the sister ship of Sailing Yacht A, which has been seized by Italian authorities in March this year.
It is owned by EuroChem founder Andrey Melnichenko, and it sailed to the Maldives and then to Ras al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, to avoid capture under current sanctions. It is here that it was re-registered under the Russian flag.
The last time Motor Yacht A was seen it was in the World Islands archipelago, off the coast of Dubai. It still had its AIS tracking (automatic identification system) turned off, but it could still be tracked by the AIS on its three custom tenders. It was also visible from the airplane and on online maps, but has since disappeared and, obviously, no one knows where. Vlogger eSysman Superyachts is the first to report on the disappearance (see the video below).
Motor Yacht A is designed by Philippe Starck on specific instructions from Melnichenko himself, who wanted a smaller family boat. Measuring 390 feet (119 meters) in total length, it offers a massive interior volume of 5,959 GT and accommodation for 14 guests and 35 crew in the most lavish cabins imaginable. Precious stones mix with rare leathers, crystals and gold inlays in the interior, and design elements like moving walls and secret rooms come packed with technology – and bullet-proof glass, for the worst-case scenario.
All three tenders on Motor Yacht A were custom-designed by Starck, while the tender garage serves as a lounge or, when completely empty of gear, a nightclub. Power comes from twin MAN engines that take it to a top speed of 23 knots (26 mph / 43 kph) and a range of 6,500 nautical miles (7,500 miles / 12,000 km). They must’ve come in handy to make this gigantic vessel disappear.
Motor Yacht A, formerly Sigma and SF99, is a $300 million build delivered by Blohm + Voss in 2008. Though positively ancient by Russian oligarch standards, it remains one of the most iconic and instantly-recognizable vessels in the world and is the sister ship of Sailing Yacht A, which has been seized by Italian authorities in March this year.
It is owned by EuroChem founder Andrey Melnichenko, and it sailed to the Maldives and then to Ras al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, to avoid capture under current sanctions. It is here that it was re-registered under the Russian flag.
The last time Motor Yacht A was seen it was in the World Islands archipelago, off the coast of Dubai. It still had its AIS tracking (automatic identification system) turned off, but it could still be tracked by the AIS on its three custom tenders. It was also visible from the airplane and on online maps, but has since disappeared and, obviously, no one knows where. Vlogger eSysman Superyachts is the first to report on the disappearance (see the video below).
Motor Yacht A is designed by Philippe Starck on specific instructions from Melnichenko himself, who wanted a smaller family boat. Measuring 390 feet (119 meters) in total length, it offers a massive interior volume of 5,959 GT and accommodation for 14 guests and 35 crew in the most lavish cabins imaginable. Precious stones mix with rare leathers, crystals and gold inlays in the interior, and design elements like moving walls and secret rooms come packed with technology – and bullet-proof glass, for the worst-case scenario.
All three tenders on Motor Yacht A were custom-designed by Starck, while the tender garage serves as a lounge or, when completely empty of gear, a nightclub. Power comes from twin MAN engines that take it to a top speed of 23 knots (26 mph / 43 kph) and a range of 6,500 nautical miles (7,500 miles / 12,000 km). They must’ve come in handy to make this gigantic vessel disappear.