Sunseeker Gives a Glimpse at the Interior of Their New 100 Yacht

British shipbuilder Sunseeker has posted a video on YouTube showcasing the key features and interior design of their new 100-foot (29.85m) Sunseeker 100 Yacht.
However, before going for a virtual tour, let’s take a quick glance at the exterior design. It is absolutely stunning, and people seem to agree as it won the Best Exterior Design award at the 2022 World Yacht Trophies.
Both the superstructure and hull are made from GRP, and the yacht features a 22-foot (6.9m) beam. The white superstructure is split into two distinct areas by a line of dark glass, which gives it a rather predatory look akin to an orca.
The 100 yacht places a heavy emphasis on socializing with plenty of al fresco living and dining areas, as well as a gorgeous extended beach club arrangement with a built-in BBQ and a rain shower. But the key feature is the walkaround flybridge. It ties together the top deck with the foredeck lounge and creates an unhindered space for relaxation.
Guests can get out of the jacuzzi and stop by the fully equipped wet bar to grab a drink on their way to the sunbathing area on the foredeck. A large table with enough room to host all the guests is also present, providing an opportunity to have dinner with the most delightful view imaginable.
The main saloon follows the theme of natural light with the help of large windows that cover its full length. It has a contemporary look, with pale colors and subtle ambient lighting, similar to that of a high-end condo in a very upscale neighborhood. A formal dining area is complemented by a large L-shaped sofa and big-screen TV.
When it comes to guest space, the 100 yacht is large enough to host up to 8 people within its 125GT volume. The four gorgeous cabins meant for guests are situated on the lower deck. The sumptuous master suite, on the other hand, is situated on the main deck and has direct access to a private lounge for those times when the owner wants to take a break from entertaining guests.
Similar to the rest of the yacht, large glazed windows allow plenty of natural light to flow in and accentuate the muted color palette of silver and marine blue and create a serene atmosphere. Add this to a top speed of 29 knots (33 mph / 54 kph), and you get a true pleasure boat, albeit one that can only go 1,300 nautical miles (1496 miles / 2407 km) before refueling.
