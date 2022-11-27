This Man Is Living a Dream Life, Off-Grid on a Sailboat on the Open Seas

The floating home in question is a 1984 Beneteau Idylle, which was purchased for $23,000 (€22,000) and clocks in at a modest 38 feet (11.5m) in length. However, that seems to be enough for Dan, who is used to living in tiny homes.
As you would imagine, living on a sailboat is not easy, as they are not meant to be used as homes, so a few modifications were made. Starting the tour on the outside, we can quickly notice the array of solar panels mounted on the bimini structure, which can provide around 1,000 watts of electricity. On the same structure, a pulley system has been installed, allowing a dinghy to be carried. That is a very important addition, according to Dan, who compares the small raft to a car for his water-borne home.
Another noticeable feature is the captain’s helm area, which has been turned into a large bed, perfect for spending time out in the breeze and sun. An additional benefit of this decision is that it serves as a lounge area for when Dan takes on crew or friends. Beneath it, plenty of storage can be found, including the area where the water filtration system and septic tank are found. Also in the aft area, a small herb garden has been set up, along with a foldable swim platform, which doubles as a cabin for the outside shower.
Stepping down below, we can find a rather spacious living area, which has been used to its fullest extent. The first thing we notice is the salon with generous booth seating and a table that can be lowered, allowing the benches to unfold into a double bed. Storage spaces are abundant here, housing everything from books to canned food, which is great considering a well-appointed galley is found in the same open space. It comes with a stovetop, oven, broiler, and drop-down fridge, as well as a double sink, covering all the bases needed for day-to-day culinary activities.
6 people, spread across two cabins, a sea berth, and the aforementioned double bed. This could quickly become a challenge as food is not readily available at the closest supermarket. Luckily, the boat provides enough storage not just for water toys but also the spearfishing equipment, which Dan uses to catch all the protein he needs.
Of course, a bathroom is also present, albeit rather small. However, it does have just enough room for any toiletries needed by the people on board. Weirdly enough, the cabinet below the sink has been turned into a toolbox, which can come in handy, considering that living off-grid on a sailboat means you might have to fix things every so often. The same cabinet also houses the boost pump, which is responsible for taking water out of the ocean and pushing it through the high-pressure pump.
As far as navigation is concerned, the vessel does not rely solely on sails, with a Volvo Penta diesel engine being present as a backup. Other equipment includes an echo sounder and an autopilot, as well as the map used for plotting the course, which is done with the help of a GPS tablet.
Life at sea can be rough, but Dan manages to make it sound uniquely interesting and exciting. From constantly exploring new places to meeting interesting people and being part of nature, this lifestyle has a special flair.
