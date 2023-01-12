This Ultra-Luxurious Electric Catamaran Is Selling Like Hot Cakes

Not that long ago, the idea of a sophisticated and extravagant pleasure craft that was also green sounded like an oxymoron. Things have slowly started to shift, and today we have stunning luxury boats that are fully electric, like the Sunreef 80 Power Eco. This catamaran has it all – an impressive size and appearance, luxurious amenities, plus a pioneering solar-electric configuration. And customers seem to love it just as much as it deserves.
It might be true that the wealthy customers who can afford million-dollar yachts are becoming increasingly eco-aware, and interested in the best green options on the market. In the case of this large catamaran that boasts an impressive electric propulsion, plus an advanced system of solar panels, there’s no doubt about its commercial success.
Poland-based Sunreef has a strong reputation in catamaran building, and the 80 Power Eco is the largest model available in its most innovative line. The 23.8-meter (78.7 feet) vessel boasts a state-of-the-art mix of what it claims to be an ultra-light battery bank (30% lighter than the industry’s conventional batteries) with 200 square meters (2,152 square feet) of integrated solar panels. Thanks to this, the futuristic catamaran can theoretically ensure limitless range.
The highly-efficient battery bank powers the cat’s twin 180-kW electric motors, while the custom-built solar panels can generate up to 40 kWp. Another 15 kWh of energy is recovered from the propeller rotation, through hydrogenation. And that’s not all. The Sunreef 80 Power Eco can even be further customized with either a kite, or a hybrid propulsion system, to expand its capabilities.
In addition to the zero-emission propulsion system, the new boat also features onboard systems that are entirely DC-powered, including air conditioning, water making, and water purifying ones. Plus, it’s built with sustainably-sourced materials, and finished with non-toxic paint on the bottom.
A U.S. customer purchased a Sunreef 80 Power Eco towards the end of 2021, which is expected to be officially showcased at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year, in the Fall. Another one was sold recently, with delivery set for 2025.
At the time of the sale, it was asking for almost $9.5 million (€8.8 million) but the final price varies on the customizations requested by the future owner. Although building a new yacht takes such a long time, and this green luxury cat isn’t even a tried-and-true model, it looks like wealthy yacht owners are willing to take the risk and pay the price for an innovative “toy”.
In the meantime, mammoth superyachts still get all the hate from environmentalists for their huge fuel consumption. In their case, green luxury continues to be an oxymoron. But perhaps this will steer more potential owners towards smaller, yet equally-luxurious alternatives such as the Sunreef 80 Power Eco cat. This electric yachting generation is still in its infancy, so there’s time for more positive changes in a not-so-distant future.
A 24m in-build 80 @SunreefYachts Power Eco has been sold by Max Bulley at @YCOyacht. The composite catamaran, building at Sunreef Yachts in Poland, is due for delivery in 2025. https://t.co/n5eElEof6x— Boat International (@boatint) January 11, 2023