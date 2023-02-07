Prestige Yachts' New M8 Flagship Catamaran Is a True Villa on the Sea

More on this:

1 The Best of Both Worlds: Silent 120 Explorer Yacht Pairs Luxury With Unlimited Range

2 Luxury Ferry in Canada Sold to a Mexican Company After Just Three Years

3 This Ultra-Luxurious Electric Catamaran Is Selling Like Hot Cakes

4 The Panacea for Any Sailor With a Dream and a Fair Bit of Money May Be the Cure 55

5 The Enea Concept Is an e-Catamaran With Holes in the Hulls for Better Maneuverability