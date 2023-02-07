Prestige Yachts' New M8 Flagship Catamaran Is a True Villa on the Sea

French luxury motor yacht brand Prestige Yachts, operating under the umbrella of global market leader Groupe Beneteau, is extending its M-Line fleet of motor catamarans, now adding the 65-foot (20-meter) M8.
Announced at Boot Dusseldorf at the end of last month, the new M8 will be the flagship of the brand’s range of luxury multihulls, which was initiated with the introduction of the M48 model at the Cannes Yachting Festival last year.
Garroni Design, which is a long-time partner of Prestige Yachts and has designed yachts for the brand for the past 30 years, was tasked with creating the design for the M8. They paid special attention to ensuring a stylistic continuity with the rest of the company’s fleet.
Featuring a unique configuration, with a surface area equivalent to that of an 85-foot (26-meter) monohull vessel and three large outdoor living spaces, the M8 is bound to offer the same comfort as a powerful motor yacht and cater to the needs of the most demanding yachtsmen.
Designed from the beginning as a motor yacht rather than a sailing boat, with a narrower beam measuring 29 feet (8.85 meters) and a taller height, the new M8 catamaran offers 2,960 square feet (275 square meters) of living space, so its proportions are indeed comparable to that of a contemporary 85-foot monohull.
The multihull design guarantees more stability both at anchor and while at sea, which leads to a smooth, linear cruising experience at any speed. Equipped with twin Volvo D8 600hp engines, the catamaran will be able to reach speeds of up to 20 knots (23 mph/ 37 kph).
Guests onboard the M8 will also benefit from an eco-friendly cruising experience, as the shipyard estimates their new vessel consumes about half as much fuel as a monohull yacht boasting the same volume of living space. To be more precise, fuel consumption at 8 knots (9.2 mph/ 15 kph) is estimated at 20 liters per hour. Prestige also offers an optional Silent Boat Pack, which involves the installation of a solar panel array and a large Lithium battery bank.
A noteworthy design element is the aft cockpit area, which features a surface of 344 square feet (32 sq m) and is decorated with modular furniture. A 13.8-foot (4.20-meter) wide bathing platform, whose height is adjustable, can extend the cockpit when used in a high position or turn into a beach club with immersed steps in a low position. When lowered, it can also be used to deploy tenders to the sea. A large storage locker for water toys and gear can also be found in the area.
Both the main deck, which includes the saloon and a dining area and the hulls are open to customization, so prospective owners can decide on the layout that best suits their needs and preferences. As such, they can choose to have four or five guest cabins, each with private bathrooms.
The M8’s reduced cruising speed, combined with the spacious design and luxurious living spaces, means the vessel will appeal to people who want to enjoy freedom, comfort, and slow living. And the M8 offers them just that - a home away from home that allows them to experience precious moments at sea.
