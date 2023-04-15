Numarine's 26XP Fast Yacht Takes the Regular Model and Turns It Into a Lavish Speedboard

The average age of yacht owners has decreased over the years, at least if we're talking about vessels that don't boast the super prefix. As such, shipbuilders have adapted, with more and more small and mid-sized motor yachts hitting the market recently and shifting from opulent luxury to socializing and closeness to water.
One such ship is Numarine's 26XP, an 85-foot (26-meter) yacht that has been selling well since its launch in 2018. After delivering 22 examples of the regular 26XP, the Turkish shipyard decided to take things up a notch and bring a more exhilarating experience to potential yacht buyers.
As such the 26XP Fast was conceived, sporting twin 1,800 HP MAN engines. The combined output of those engines would be able to make larger motor yachts jealous. But on the relatively small 26XP Fast, they do more than that, propelling this ship up to an astounding top speed of 31 knots (36 mph / 57 kph).
It can also be economical, with the fuel consumption of both engines being just 34 liters (9 gallons) per hour when going at the cruising speed of 8.5 knots (10 mph / 16 kph) while using its optional silent package. On top of the low fuel consumption, the 26XP Fast adds solar panels to take care of part of the hotel load and be more environmentally friendly.
Granted, this is not yet speedboat territory, but it's more than enough to provide a thrilling experience from its helm station. That is, of course, the second helm station, which has been mounted on the newly-designed 700 sq. ft. (65 sqm) flybridge.
This is one of the standout features of the new yacht, complete with a sun lounge and the mandatory alfresco living and dining area equipped with a bar. As previously mentioned, emphasis on new ships falls more on socialization and fun over opulent luxury, making the Numarine 26XP Fast an excellent choice for a weekend vessel. This rings especially true considering this ship can even store two jet skis on the flybridge and a 13-foot (4.5-meter) tender on its swim platform.
But just because so many upgrades were made to the original 26XP does not mean the Fast version had to give up any amenities, despite its compact size. If the owner chooses the four-cabin configuration, eight guests can find room on board within two double cabins with ensuites, a VIP suite, and, of course, the owner's suite, which is a lavish 280 sq. ft. (26 sqm) room situated amidships.
There is, however, the option to choose a five-cabin layout, allowing the ship to house 10 guests. And the vessel does have more than enough space for all those guests to enjoy a weekend out on the open waters, be it by taking advantage of the 1485 sq ft (138 sqm) deck or the 517 sq ft (48 sqm) main saloon.
The Numarine 26XP Fast takes what made its predecessor great and builds on that proven formula, becoming something far more exciting. From the new features to the impressive top speed, everything about the 26XP Fast sounds brilliant.
This is clearly a motor yacht made for someone who loves fast boats and spending weekends on open waters. And the shipbuilder was quick to point this out concerning its new model, stating it could cross from Miami to the Bahamas in under three hours at full tilt. Moreover, potential owners can fully explore the exotic area thanks to the ship's shallow draft of 6.9 feet (2.1 meters).
