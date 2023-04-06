Boston Boatworks Introduces a Stylish Day Cruiser Capable of Cutting the Waves at 40 Knots

Boats come in all shapes and sizes, and there is surely a type for every person, specific activity, and budget. Day cruisers are a popular category among those who want to enjoy a day or a weekend of boating fun, especially in sheltered waters like those inside islands and in archipelagos. For them, Boston Boatworks has revealed a 57-foot (17-meter) express cruiser that flaunts the sophistication of a much larger vessel.

14 photos Photo: Boston Boatworks