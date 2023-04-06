Boston Boatworks Introduces a Stylish Day Cruiser Capable of Cutting the Waves at 40 Knots

Boats come in all shapes and sizes, and there is surely a type for every person, specific activity, and budget. Day cruisers are a popular category among those who want to enjoy a day or a weekend of boating fun, especially in sheltered waters like those inside islands and in archipelagos. For them, Boston Boatworks has revealed a 57-foot (17-meter) express cruiser that flaunts the sophistication of a much larger vessel.
The new pocket yacht is called Boston Boatworks 52 Offshore Express Cruiser, BB52 for short, and was created in collaboration with renowned superyacht designer Doug Zurn of Zurn Yacht Design, while interior design was signed off by Winch Design.
Boston Boatworks has 27 years of experience in boat building and has worked on no less than 350 advanced composite performance yachts, including Coast Guard Certified passenger vessels, grand prix racing sailboats, and expedition tenders.
The elegant day cruiser they have just introduced is, according to the company, the culmination of all these years of expertise. It is a boat they have always wanted to build. “We have concentrated the best solutions into one design to call our own,” said Scott Smith, CEO of Boston Boatworks, adding that it is targeted at the “dedicated express cruiser owner-operator that we know best.”
The BB52 is a high-quality yacht with stylish, distinctive looks and beastly speed best suited for offshore adventures, a day out cruising spectacular bays, or short joyrides in the surrounding waterways. It successfully manages to combine the aesthetics and amenities of a top-end vessel with the fast hull and miniature interior of a day boat.
It features a flexible design, meaning the layout can be tailored to the customers’ tastes and needs. Prospective customers can choose from several interior layouts and finishes, based on their lifestyle preferences and the adventures they plan to embark on.
Outdoor spaces are well suited for entertaining and relaxing. The aft deck has a U-shaped seating area and a couple of tables for alfresco dining or simply lounging and enjoying the breeze. There is also a swim platform that will provide owners easy access to the sea. Meanwhile, the beam area is for catching some sun and admiring uninterrupted views of the sea.
The interior layout includes two spacious cabins, a decently-sized salon, a galley, and a dining area. Described as contemporary yet authentic, the interior is light and airy and is designed to capture the spirit of Nantucket, an island about 30 miles (50 km) south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. As such, you will notice deep-blue shades reminiscent of the area's deep waters combined with warm orange hues inspired by sunset cruising.
Large windows throughout allow plenty of natural light to flood the inside and allow for fantastic vistas of the surroundings. Chic leather accents and sleek modern furnishings give the interior a welcoming vibe.
Designed for discerning owners who appreciate quality, performance, and safety, the BB52 offshore cruiser offers a high level of comfort and build quality and is poised to also appeal to young yachters.
Boston Boatworks has 27 years of experience in boat building and has worked on no less than 350 advanced composite performance yachts, including Coast Guard Certified passenger vessels, grand prix racing sailboats, and expedition tenders.
The elegant day cruiser they have just introduced is, according to the company, the culmination of all these years of expertise. It is a boat they have always wanted to build. “We have concentrated the best solutions into one design to call our own,” said Scott Smith, CEO of Boston Boatworks, adding that it is targeted at the “dedicated express cruiser owner-operator that we know best.”
The BB52 is a high-quality yacht with stylish, distinctive looks and beastly speed best suited for offshore adventures, a day out cruising spectacular bays, or short joyrides in the surrounding waterways. It successfully manages to combine the aesthetics and amenities of a top-end vessel with the fast hull and miniature interior of a day boat.
In terms of performance, you will be hard-pressed to find a larger yacht capable of cruising as fast as the BB52 can. That’s because it is powered by three Volvo D6 engines with DPI Aquamatic Drives that help it reach a top speed of 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph).
It features a flexible design, meaning the layout can be tailored to the customers’ tastes and needs. Prospective customers can choose from several interior layouts and finishes, based on their lifestyle preferences and the adventures they plan to embark on.
Outdoor spaces are well suited for entertaining and relaxing. The aft deck has a U-shaped seating area and a couple of tables for alfresco dining or simply lounging and enjoying the breeze. There is also a swim platform that will provide owners easy access to the sea. Meanwhile, the beam area is for catching some sun and admiring uninterrupted views of the sea.
The interior layout includes two spacious cabins, a decently-sized salon, a galley, and a dining area. Described as contemporary yet authentic, the interior is light and airy and is designed to capture the spirit of Nantucket, an island about 30 miles (50 km) south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. As such, you will notice deep-blue shades reminiscent of the area's deep waters combined with warm orange hues inspired by sunset cruising.
Large windows throughout allow plenty of natural light to flood the inside and allow for fantastic vistas of the surroundings. Chic leather accents and sleek modern furnishings give the interior a welcoming vibe.
Designed for discerning owners who appreciate quality, performance, and safety, the BB52 offshore cruiser offers a high level of comfort and build quality and is poised to also appeal to young yachters.