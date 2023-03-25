New Details on the Sirena 48, a Family-Friendly, Short Range Yacht for Entry-Level Buyers

Sirena Yachts has previously announced its expansion into the competitive compact yacht segment with a new 52-foot (16m) vessel, and the first unit is expected to launch during the Cannes Yachting Festival in September. Until that happens, potential buyers get to learn a few more details thanks to the Palm Beach International Boat Show.
The average age of yacht owners has decreased over the years, and with that, new demands in terms of size and design have emerged. Shipbuilders are now trying to cater to that shift, and the Sirena 48 looks like a great offering in the compact segment. It also strives to innovate with three different layouts for its family-oriented design, the option to add solar panels, and a relatively short range, making it more of a waterborne vacation home.
The first area where the Sirena 48 manages to impress is its interior volume, which we now learn can be arranged in three different configurations compared to the previously planned two layouts. The 16-foot (4.9-meter) beam works well to counterbalance the relatively modest length. This choice provides the yacht with enough room to accommodate six guests within three cabins, which are a midship master suite, a VIP cabin, and a twin guest cabin.
It can also run without a crew thanks to its decreased footprint, meaning it is more family-friendly, and with three cabins available, the kids can even invite friends over for a short vacation. Even when it comes to the flybridge, this family-oriented approach has been kept in mind, with the inclusion of a user-friendly helm station that encourages the owner to take full control.
The standard design of the flybridge envisions a large entertainment area, equipped with plenty of lounging space and an alfresco dining area, which is great for enjoying a day out in the sun. There is also a more eco-friendly option available, as a hardtop covered in solar panels can be installed to take care of the yacht’s hotel load.
Building on the entertainment-focused theme is the large swimming platform, which can accommodate a jet ski or a tender. The Sirena 48 is not a yacht designed for long journeys or exploration, but rather a place to go for a short, relaxing holiday and enjoy the sun and open waters.
It is designed with family and close friends in mind, rather than huge soirees. And this is made clear by its range, which is a modest 520 nautical miles (598 miles / 963 kilometers) and can only be achieved if cruising economically at 10 knots (11.5 mph / 18.5 kph). Granted, the yacht is also able to reach a more exhilarating top speed of 26 knots (30 mph / 48 kph).
Even the interior is serene and relaxing, with a neutral color palette and plenty of natural light. But while opulence or making a statement is not the theme here, owners can still expect the luxurious touches and great quality found in other Sirena products.
There is also another interior choice worth noting. The main saloon extends into the galley, which would be an odd choice on a party boat, but really befits the Sirena 48, as it feels a lot more intimate, just like a home would.
And this approach by Sirena Yachts seems to have been inspired, as a lot of interest is being shown toward the 48, especially in the US market, which is an important target for any shipbuilder. So far, 17 units have been sold, with eight of them heading to buyers in the United States.
