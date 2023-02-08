Horizon’s Custom Tri-Deck FD100 Might Be the Perfect American Family Yacht

Fishing season takes on a whole new meaning when you know you’ll be enjoying all the goodies of your brand-new boat. A boat that happens to be 101.7-foot-long (31 meters), large enough to welcome up to ten guests, and looking absolutely stunning.
A Florida-based owner will soon get to officially meet their new fishing companion, Jemily II. And they have plenty of reasons to be very proud of it.
This is actually only the second hull of a recently-launched series by Horizon Yachts, so you can bet that everyone will be eager to take a closer look at this newcomer, once it hits the sea. And once they do that, they’ll probably fall in love with it. I mean, just look at those elegant lines and cleverly-configured spaces!
First, check out the aft deck. You get there via a three-stage passerelle to port. You’ll be delighted to find a full bar with two bar stools, a generous seating area, and an electric fold-down 65” TV. The enclosed skylounge is another dazzling spot. The owner really wanted to make this yacht as cozy as a home away from away, and it shows. Another TV (an 85” one) is the main attraction here, strategically placed so that guests can enjoy maximum privacy when they want to relax.
If you were wondering where the Jacuzzi is, the bridge deck might become your favorite area on board, with a second bar, the jacuzzi tub, and additional storage space. There’s plenty of room to lounge on the foredeck too. The owner even decided to take the helm station out of the picture and turn the uppermost deck into a stunning area for dining in the open air. There’s a table that’s big enough for the whole family, plus a wet bar and sunpads.
The Jemily II looks so stylish and sophisticated that it’s hard to believe that it can also be the perfect fishing buddy. A dedicated storage area on the beach club will reveal unexpected treasures, such as four fishing rod holders, a Dometic Eskimo fishbox ice system, plus a cabinet that’s specifically designed for fishing gear. And there’s still room left for diving equipment and two Montague bikes.
You might say that this family-friendly yacht is like going camping at sea. You’ve got TVs, fishing gear, wine coolers, a generous galley, plus the typical perks of luxury yachts – sunpads, lavish lounge areas, and a jacuzzi. And yes, the five staterooms are just as stylish and comfortable as you’d expect.
Jemily II’s owner didn’t just make it feel more like home, but also played around with the onboard tech. He added things like a control system for all the exterior and underwater lights, a monitoring camera on the aft deck (to keep an eye on the towed tender) and additional charging outlets on the bridge deck.
No doubt about it, this is one cool family yacht that’s got something for everybody. Already on its way to the new owners, the second Horizon Tri-Deck FD100 will soon be making waves in the Bahamas.
