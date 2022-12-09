American Millionaire’s Luxury Yacht Grabs Everyone’s Attention in London

America still holds the highest number of superyacht owners in the world, statistics show, so there’s never a shortage of American-owned luxury pleasure craft to admire. They can show up in the most exotic places, or in different spots around the U.S., or even in unexpected locations, such as London.
Seeing images of superyacht in the middle of the ocean is impressive, of course, but there’s something special about watching these giant vessels graciously make their way in waterways near busy urban centers. Only then you can truly get an idea of how grandiose they look, seemingly unbothered by all the attention that’s showered upon them.
This was the case for Reef Chief, recently spotted in London, as it’s currently docked in Canary Wharf. Although it’s not among the biggest superyachts, its 160.7-foot (49 meters) silhouette has enough oomph to steal the spotlight, especially against this urban background.
Reef Chief is not exactly young. It’s been around since 2009, when it was known as Anjilis. Built by the U.S.-based Trinity Yachts, its owes its distinctive profile to Geoff Van Aller, while revealing sophisticated interiors by Glade Johnson Design.
“Timeless elegance” would best describe Reef Chief’s interior, leaning more towards a classic style. The onboard amenities could also be categorized as classic – you’ve got your “standard” jacuzzi on deck, a lavish main salon, several areas for al-fresco dining and lunching, and even a gym. Five cabins are ready for ten guests, with an almost one-to-one crew ratio.
Two powerful Caterpillar engines of 2,250 HP each allow Reef Chief to cut through the waves at 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph), with advanced zero-speed stabilizers keeping things smooth.
This beautiful American yacht doesn’t seem to be available for charter at the moment, so it’s most likely that its alleged owner, trucking industry millionaire James Dicke, is currently onboard, with his family. After all, a yacht like that should be enjoyed as often as possible.
