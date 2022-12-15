Serial Boat Owner Parts With His Biggest Yacht Yet, a Classic American Beauty

Yachts might be just luxury toys for some, but for those with boating in their blood, they become almost part of the family. The best travel companions and homes at sea for the whole family, yachts are a big part of making some of the greatest memories.
When a luxury yacht owner also happens to be a connoisseur, chances are he grew up learning about boats and experiencing life at sea from a young age. This is certainly the case for Richard Dlesk, who went from fishing on rowboats with his parents, to extensive traveling onboard his very own luxury yacht later in life.
Speaking to Boat International, Richard “confessed” to being a serial boat owner. He started out earlier than most, buying his first 3.6-meter (11.8 feet) boat when he was a high-school junior. Over time, the pleasure craft he owned got bigger and more powerful, culminating with a 34-meter (111.5 feet) Broward yacht, named Lady Sharon Gale. His wife and him held on to it for 12 years, until a hurricane had its way with it.
It was then when Richard and his wife took the next step, and purchased another Broward yacht. This was the 34-meter (111.5 feet) XOXO, a yacht that was built back in 1997 but was still in excellent shape, thanks to regular refits. Richard’s wife picked the playful name, while Richard himself decided to put it in lights.
Initially named Daniel B II, the XOXO bears the signature of Patrick Knowles for its exterior design, complementing the naval architecture by Broward Marine. It’s not big enough to classify as a superyacht, but its sleek silhouette means that it can easily make its way in places that are inaccessible to larger vessels, while also hitting greater speeds.
The eight staterooms are enough for family and friends to feel at home on board, and there are also two cabins for four crew. The elegant main salon and the jacuzzi are two of the boat’s highlights, and it also comes with a capable tender of 9.7 meters (31.8 feet).
It looks like Richard might be ready for another change, because the old XOXO just got a new owner. It was snatched off the market pretty fast, for almost $3 million. Nothing stays still in the world of boating, and new adventure lay ahead for both the former owner and the yacht.
