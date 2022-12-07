Netherlands National Team Is “Recharging” on Luxury Yacht Ahead of Argentina Match

The FIFA World Cup is well underway, with teams having reached the quarterfinals. And the Netherlands National Team is set to face Argentina in an upcoming game. So, they decided to take it easy and recharge on a luxury yacht.
On Monday, December 5, the official Twitter account of the Dutch national team shared a glimpse of how the players relax on their days off: sailing.
Holland boss Louis Van Gall organized a nice day out and took his players on some needed and well-deserved rest time. They sailed out in the Persian Gulf on a luxury yacht.
The national team's social media account shared a video and several pictures from their day out, which showed the players in good spirits. Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo and Nathan Ake were seen enjoying themselves on the large deck, and some of them even gathered around in a circle to play a game of UNO.
Some other players, like Steven Bergwijn and Denzel Dumfries, decided to be more adventurous, so they went out on paddle boards at sea, while others just settled for a swim.
It's unclear from the pictures which vessel the Dutch National Team used for the "recharging" day. But we could see it had a generous deck with a modern design and natural colors. The yacht also included some water toys, like NSP paddle boards.
The Netherland National Team is one to be feared, as they finished their group with two wins and a draw, reaching the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over the United States.
The team is to face one of the toughest teams this year, Argentina, on Friday, December 9. They are hoping to snatch away Lionel Messi's dream of lifting the World Cup at what seems to be his final opportunity to do so. And they seem to know how to relax before getting back to work.
