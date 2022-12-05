Falcon Tenders Unveils New Limousine Tender Design With Sustainable Propulsion

British superyacht tender manufacturer Falcon Tenders is known to only collaborate with the best international stylists and designers to create exclusive visionary concepts that serve to showcase its custom capabilities.
Now, the Southampton-based shipbuilder has presented an all-new limousine tender design in collaboration with Italian designer Anna Borla. It measures 10.5 meters (34.5 feet) in length and will be a custom design meant to accompany superyachts of all sizes, particularly 100-meter (328-foot) vessels and over, which use to anchor further out at sea.
Just like the other models in Falcon Tenders’ existing lineup, the new limousine tender is crafted with elegance and sophistication, two characteristics that have become synonymous with the British boatbuilder, and will comfortably carry guests from yacht to shore.
Moreover, the new limo will be offered with sustainable propulsion. A hybrid, diesel-electric propulsion system and an all-electric version will be available, and they will take up equivalent engine space.
It is finished in a cool Arctic blue color, and the designers say it would be made of plant-based epoxy resin.
In terms of design, a distinctive low profile with clean and crisp lines characterize the new boat, which will blend traditional styling, such as the hull’s shape or the classic portholes, with futuristic details, like the circular vertical bow lights and wraparound exterior LED.
A standout feature of this new design is the strip of glass that runs down the center of the boat and allows plenty of natural light to flood into the interior. Vertical wraparound windows complement this glass ceiling.
When stepping inside, guests will be greeted by elegant leather seating with refined wood elements and discreet lighting.
This seems to be a busy period for Falcon Tenders, as the company has recently unveiled they were working on two other exclusive custom tender projects.
This new model made in collaboration with Anna Borla is said to be the first in a series presented by Falcon Tenders’ CEO Mark Pascoe, who sustains, “This all-new limousine concept keeps us on our path of innovation,” and that they have always been “driven by fresh ideas and concepts, keeping a keen eye on maintaining the highest quality of engineering and electrical systems.”
This seems to be a busy period for Falcon Tenders, as the company has recently unveiled they were working on two other exclusive custom tender projects.
This new model made in collaboration with Anna Borla is said to be the first in a series presented by Falcon Tenders’ CEO Mark Pascoe, who sustains, “This all-new limousine concept keeps us on our path of innovation,” and that they have always been “driven by fresh ideas and concepts, keeping a keen eye on maintaining the highest quality of engineering and electrical systems.”