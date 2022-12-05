Falcon Tenders Unveils New Limousine Tender Design With Sustainable Propulsion

More on this:

1 Silent Tender 400 Is the Perfect Noiseless, Lightweight and Fast Runabout

2 ROAM's New Landing Craft Can Carry Your SUV Across the Sea

3 Tideman Boats Are Basically "Unsinkable" Milk Jugs With Motors and Low Carbon Footprints

4 Riva Introduces First Electric-Powered Runabout, a "Glourious New Chapter" for the Yard

5 Falcon Tenders Working on Two New Exclusive Custom Limousine Tenders