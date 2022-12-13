Automotive Billionaire’s Brand-New Luxury Toy Makes a Rare Appearance

Vacations look a little different when you’re the fresh owner of a spectacular Italian superyacht that’s said to be worth $90 million. No matter the season, you get to indulge in fabulous vacations onboard a floating mansion that was designed and equipped to match your precise needs and wishes. The bespoke Calex, one of these private toys, has started flaunting its figure in exclusive locations.
Superyacht Times shared a rare image of the 219-foot (67 meters) Calex, a superyacht that has stayed mysterious since its launch earlier this year, in May. It’s not available for charter (not yet, at least) therefore the public didn’t get a closer look inside this beautiful Italian yacht. In fact, it’s been rarely spotted in the past few months, in places like Mallorca and Antibes.
The lucky owner of this custom build from Benetti’s B.Now series, is believed to be automotive billionaire David Wilson. The Wilson Automotive Group is one of the top ten car dealership networks in the U.S., and Wilson is also known for being an active philanthropist. This isn’t his first floating luxury toy. The car magnate previously owned a Wesport yacht, also named Calex (after the names of his two children, Cameron and Alexandra), according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.
Wilson apparently kept the name, but went for something bigger and bolder. This stunning new pleasure craft, boasting a silhouette by Cassetta Yacht Designers, reveals five enclosed decks, plus a sun deck. According to Benetti, it was inspired by the owner’s “passion for exercise and well-being,” with every detail customized.
As you can expect with a billionaire owner, Calex boasts a jaw-dropping private deck, unfolding over 160 square meters (1,722 square feet). The master cabin itself includes the suite, a double bathroom, a private office, and a walk-in wardrobe. Automatic sliding doors open to the lounging area with a fireplace. The foredeck doubles a helipad, so that the owner can arrive and depart in maximum privacy.
Big enough for up to 14 guests, this private luxury toy was also designed to cruise silently and with fewer emissions, while it discretely travels to exotic places, away from prying eyes.
