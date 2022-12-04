Hall Russell Yacht Lady Goodgirl Hits the Market, It's Classic, Cozy, Cool and Spacious

Yachts often define the epitome of luxury and innovation, but sometimes it’s worth taking a look to appreciate a bygone era. Even if it pales in comparison to modern superyachts, old-school class has a unique appeal.
One such example is Lady Goodgirl, previously named Lady Angela. It’s a 141-foot (43m) superyacht - although it would not be classed as one if it came out today - built by Hall Russell and launched all the way back in 1964.
It is a classic motor yacht, built for the distinguished gentleman, and remains among the last floating wonders of that era to survive. Currently located in Malta, it is available for viewing and purchase to anyone with $9,430,000 (8,950,000€) to spare.
This yacht’s exterior design and naval architecture come courtesy of US-based Philip Rhodes and shape an understated yet imposing silhouette, with genuine vintage charm. In fact, it is among the largest of its peers, with a beam of 26 feet (8m), which creates the opportunity to design a well-appointed and spacious interior.
The unusual size for its era means this yacht benefits from 316 GT worth of interior space, which Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design transformed into what is now a sublime time capsule. It is filled with acres of polished and lacquered woods, paintings, and books, giving the impression of a stately countryside manor house.
This feeling is further amplified by the trickle of light coming through the windows of the main saloon, which enriches the many browns of the color palette. The timeless luxury of Lady Goodgirl is supplemented through the superb craftsmanship of the sculpted veneers, chairs, and tables.
This is not limited to the saloon, extending to the sumptuous cabins able to accommodate 11 guests. From the lavish master and VIP suites to the double stateroom and two twins, everything is decked in fine woods and art.
The exterior spaces of Lady Goodgirl leave nothing to be desired either. It flaunts a hugely spacious sundeck saloon on the main deck aft, along with massive open spaces.
The sundeck saloon serves as an alfresco living and dining area. A table with seating for up to eight guests is shaded from the sun by the yacht’s hardtop. A superb lounge is also present for those guests looking to get a Mediterranean tan.
Speaking of lounges, another one is present on the main deck. Although it does not have a pool, it is a great social area. From a U-shaped couch to a table, all shaded by the sundeck overhand, there is plenty of seating for the guests to interact with each other in the cool breeze.
But despite Lady Goodgirl growing rather old, its technology is not. The yacht benefited from a generous maintenance and refit budget, keeping it in tip-top shape. Twin Caterpillar engines and zero-speed stabilizers make sure that comfort is guaranteed regardless of the yacht being stationary or at its 12-knot (14 mph / 22 kph) cruising speed.
