This Gorgeous Yacht, a Classic Heesen Masterpiece, Was Sold for Pennies in the U.S.

Why spend millions on a brand-new superyacht, when you can get a beautiful vessel in impeccable condition, boasting the same luxuries as a new one, for cheap? The new lucky owner of this classic Heesen probably got one of the best deals of his life.
Although easily dwarfed by the massive superyachts that are built these days, the 105-foot (32 meters) Platinum Princess doesn’t give away its age in any other aspect. Its new owner should consider himself just as lucky as the one who first got his hands on it, back in 1988. A classic beauty, this yacht proudly displays the prestigious Heesen DNA, as well as modern upgrades that make it no less luxurious than today’s motor yachts.
Spacious enough for nine guests and four crew, the Platinum Princess sports four elegant staterooms, each with private bathrooms. The vessel’s bright and colorful interior spaces were styled by Art Lines, and are far from the “old-school” look of gentlemen’s yachts. A state-of-the-art multimedia system, and a jacuzzi on the top deck are some of the most recent additions.
Powered by two 1,080 HP Detroit Diesel engines, the Platinum Princess can even hit 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph). Operating as a luxury charter yacht, it was accompanied by the Platinum Prince, a smaller, luxury fishing boat. It also carried a wide range of modern water toys, including new SeaDoo jet skis, and state-of-the-art diving equipment.
Kept in great shape and recently refitted, the classic Platinum Princess could have made a splash on the market. Instead, it was apparently sold for less than $700,00, which was the last-known asking price. A bargain for its new owner, somewhere in the U.S. While others spend more than this just to refuel their enormous vessels, he or she gets to enjoy all the delights of a modern comfort, wrapped in a timeless yacht.
