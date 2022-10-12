Classic Japanese Superyacht Is Truly Unique, Hides a Private Artwork Collection Onboard

Newly-built luxury yachts dazzle us with their ingenious technical innovations and opulent looks, but they lack something that only classic vessels can provide – a noble spirit that only comes with age and experience. Classic yachts are special, and the ones that were built in Japan are even more so, due to their rarity.
At first glance, it’s hard to tell that this beautiful vessel is decades-old. It was kept in excellent shape by its mysterious owner, with the last refit completed not that long ago, in 2019. Yet, this beauty came to life way back, in 1976. At the time, it was the largest yacht ever built by Narasaki Shipbuilding in Japan, and it was called Hokko Maru, meaning Northern Light.
The 167-foot (51 meters) explorer now known as Northern Sun is one of the most popular charter yachts cruising in Thailand, according to Ocean Independence, as its owner did not keep this beauty to themselves. Luckily, others get to admire its beautiful design also.
The Japanese style is reflected not only in the beautiful décor throughout, but also in the use of precious woods such as teak, makore and narra. Complementing this exquisite design is the owner’s private artwork collection carefully integrated onboard, including nautical antiques and rugs from all over the world.
Meant for pure relaxation, the Northern Sun features vast areas for socializing. A main salon, an entertainment salon with both a piano and a game table, as well as an aft salon, are all unfolding on the main deck.
Cocktails and al-fresco dining are the main attraction on the aft deck. When it’s time for relaxation and indulgence, a generous jacuzzi with spectacular panoramic views welcomes guests on the private top deck. And there’s also a classic library next to the sophisticated dining room, on the lower deck.
Not just a floating beauty, but also a performance beast, this 1976 Japanese superyacht cruises at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph) and can cover up to 10,000 nautical miles (11,500 miles/18,520 km).
Anyone wishing to become its new owner has the chance to grab it for $15 million, but they probably won’t get to keep the current owner’s artwork collection too.
